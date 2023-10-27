Zila parishad members protest in Karnal

Karnal, October 26
Demanding more powers and increase in honorarium, scores of elected members of zila parishads protested at the Mini Secretariat here today. Like MLAs, they said grants should be provided to them for undertaking development works in their wards. Protesting members Ramphal Kamalpur, Sachin Budhanpur and others said they were getting only Rs 3,000 per month as honorarium and it should be hiked to a respectable level. They should be given pension like MLAs and MPs, they added.
