Zila Parishad seeks cancellation of Karnal Club lease over violations

Zila Parishad (ZP) officials have found alleged violations of the lease deed for the Karnal Club. The building was constructed by the British in 1893, when Karnal was an important administrative headquarters and an Army Cantonment. The club was originally meant for British officers, administrators and senior officials posted in the region. As per the findings, illegal construction had been carried out on the club premises, and a portion of the club had allegedly been sublet to a private company.

The ZP CEO has approached the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Development and Panchayat Department, who is an arbitrator in the case, requesting to cancel the lease and get the premises vacated. The issue came to the fore following an RTI application filed by advocate Rajesh Sharma, who sought information about the functioning of the club.

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Confirming the alleged violation and further development, CEO ZP Amit Khokhar said they had approached the ACS for taking decision over the matter. “We observed gross violations in the operation of the Karnal Club, after which we approached the ACS for further action,” he added.

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The land, measuring around 13,300 square yards, is owned by ZP, which was originally leased to the Karnal Club in 1893 for Rs 100 annually payment for 99 years. A fresh lease deed was executed on April 30, 2008, for a 20-year term, which is due to expire in 2028.

The club has maintained that its payments are up to date. At present, the Karnal Club pays Rs 15,209 per month to the ZP, while it charges Rs 2.30 lakh per month from a private firm, along with 15 per cent of gross billing for parties and functions, as well as maintenance charges.

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As per the ZP CEO, there is a violation of Clause 6 of the agreement, which prohibits assignment, subletting or otherwise parting with possession of the leased premises without prior written permission from the ZP.

However, Karnal Club authorities claimed that they had engaged a private agency as ‘service provider’. The club maintained that the private firm was appointed only to provide food and refreshments to the guests, and the firm had no exclusive possession of any portion of the premises. It also argued that the existing structures were lawful and consistent with the club’s permitted social and recreational purpose.