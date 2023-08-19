Rohtak Zila Parishad audit panel to examine quality of construction works

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, August 18

The Rohtak Zila Parishad (ZP) authorities have constituted an audit committee to examine the quality of construction in the completed as well as ongoing development works undertaken by different government departments in the district.

Zila Parishad chairperson Manju Hooda said the committee would check the quality of construction on the ground and submit a report.

The step comes in the wake of a local Zila Parishad member as well as the sarpanch and other members of Kakrana village panchayat exposing the use of substandard material in the construction of boundary wall of the village cremation ground.

The parishad and panchayat members had got the construction work stopped and demanded that the contractor be blacklisted and fined as he had not only used substandard material, but also started the construction work even before the issuance of work order.

Questioned about the action taken against the contractor, the chairperson stated that she had sought a report regarding the matter from the officials concerned and the further course of action would be decided on receiving the report.

Rohtak Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mahesh Kumar maintained that the Executive Engineer (Panchayati Raj) had stated in his report that the aforesaid work at Kakrana village was started before the issuance of work order.

“The construction work has been stopped as it was being carried out in an unauthorised manner,” the ADC stated, adding that the construction has to be carried out as per the tender/work order.

