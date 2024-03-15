ZP members protest purchase of goods through govt e-portal

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 14

Members of the Rohtak Zila Parishad have opposed the move to purchase material/equipment through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal. They have alleged that the quality of the goods received for demonstration was found to be poor even as their prices were much higher than market rates.

Allege goods are substandard The protesters said quality of the goods received for demonstration from the Government e-Marketplace portal was found to be ‘substandard’ and their prices were much higher than market rates

“Despite raising objections, the authorities concerned still went ahead with the purchase process. A Vigilance probe must be conducted in this regard,” said Jagbir Khatri, a Zila Parishad member.

Sources said goods worth more than Rs 1.5 crore are to be purchased by the Zila Parishad and the tendering process has been initiated for the purpose.

However, several members of the Zila Parishad have objected to the move, lamenting that the authorities concerned are going ahead with the purchase despite the objections raised by them.

The members have been staging a demonstration to press the fulfillment of their demand. They have also submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

“The Zila Parishad has made a purchase of RCC chairs, RCC pipes, e-rickshaw trolley, RO with water cooler and electric lights, etc. on the GeM portal recently. The quality of the said goods is poor while their price is much higher than the market rates. A Vigilance probe should be conducted and appropriate legal action should be taken against the said firm,” maintain Zila Parishad members in the letter signed by nine members.

The protesting parishad members have threatened to begin a fast and lock down the gates of the Zila Vikas Bhawan if their demands are not met.

When contacted, Zila Parishad chairperson Manju Hooda said appropriate action would be taken on the demand raised by the members.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak