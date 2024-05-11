ZP members take U-turn, extend support to BJP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

Two days after extending support to the Congress, a section of Zila Parishad members have taken a U-turn and announced their support to the BJP. They made this announcement in the presence of Zila Parishad chairperson Parvesh Kumar’s husband, Sohan Singh Rana, here.

Gurdeep Singh, a Zila Parishad member, said they met CM Nayab Singh Saini. “We have some issues related to development works, and now the CM has assured to resolve them, so we have extended support to the BJP,” he said.

Rana said of 25 Zila Parishad members, 18 were with the BJP and they would work for it. They said they had full trust in former CM Manohar Lal Khattar and CM Saini and that their demands would be fulfilled after the elections.

Fifteen members had extended support to the Congress two days ago, allegedly over the issue of implementation of e-tendering.

