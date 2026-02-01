DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Health / 1 lakh allied health professionals to get training in 5 years: Sitharaman

1 lakh allied health professionals to get training in 5 years: Sitharaman

FM announces upgrade of institutions, new care programmes; 1.5 lakh caregivers to be trained next year

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:45 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
Image for representation. iStock.
The government on Sunday announced that it will train 1 lakh allied health professionals (AHPs) across various disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia and applied psychology, over the next five years.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, said existing institutions for allied health professionals would be upgraded and new AHP institutions would established in private and government sectors.

This would create a new range of skilled career pathways for India’s youth in the health sector, she said.

“This will cover 10 selected disciplines including optometry, radiology, anesthesia, OT technology, applied psychology and behavioural health and add 1 lakh AHPs over the next five years,” she said. “A strong care system covering geriatrtic and allied care services will be built.”

The minister said a variety of programmes aligned with the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF) will be developed to train multi-skilled caregivers combining core care and allied skills such as wellness, yoga and operation of medical assistive devices. “In the coming year, 1.5 lakh care givers will be trained.”

