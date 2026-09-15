17-year-old donates stem cells to save brother as Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital performs first allogeneic BMT

A 17-year-old girl donated her stem cells to give her 10-year-old brother a second chance at life after he battled leukaemia, as Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (HBCH&RC), New Chandigarh, successfully conducted its first allogeneic bone marrow transplant (BMT).

The 10-year-old boy, a native of Durgapur, West Bengal, was diagnosed with a second relapse of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL) in April this year. The family travelled to Punjab to continue his treatment at HBCH&RC, a unit of Tata Memorial Centre under Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. Following intensive chemotherapy, he achieved remission. However, considering the high risk of recurrence, an allogeneic stem cell transplant was recommended as the best curative option.

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An allogeneic bone marrow transplant, also called a stem cell transplant, is a treatment in which a patient’s diseased blood-forming system (bone marrow) is replaced with healthy blood-forming stem cells obtained from another person.

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“The patient’s elder sister was identified as the most suitable donor after detailed evaluation. Her stem cells were collected and infused into her brother through a vein. The transplanted cells successfully engrafted and, following close monitoring and supportive care, the child has now recovered and was discharged in good health on Tuesday. We will continue to closely monitor him during the post-transplant period,” said paediatric haematologist-oncologist and BMT physician Dr Jasmeet Sidhu and head of the department of medical oncology, Dr Seema Gulia.

Director, HBCH&RC Punjab, Dr Ashish Gulia said, “For us, this is not only a medical milestone but a deeply human one. This story of a young brother and sister shows the hope that advanced cancer care can offer to families facing some of the most difficult moments of their lives. We ensured that the patient’s family was supported medically, emotionally as well as financially. The hospital’s Medical Social Work team facilitated over Rs 14 lakh in financial assistance through government schemes and CSR support, besides arranging accommodation for the family in a dharamshala during treatment.”

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“Since the inception of the BMT programme in 2024, the hospital has performed 15 stem cell transplants and three CAR-T cell therapy infusions, so that patients with difficult-to-treat blood cancers can access potentially curative treatment. We are committed to providing world-class cancer treatment at affordable cost in entire North India,” Dr Gulia added.