6 mental health tips for Indian millennials that actually work

Reducing distractions, promoting self-reflection, and even enhancing sleep can provide you an opportunity to enjoy life

Photo used for representational purpose only.

IANS

New Delhi, October 9

Indian millennials frequently experience stress and anxiety since they belong to a generation that is constantly rushing to finish their tasks and accomplish their objectives. Concentration issues, tiredness, alterations in sleep and food patterns, and feelings of hopelessness and worthlessness are among the common issues.

Here's a look at 6 practical suggestions for the mental wellness of Indian millennials.

Disconnect from electronics and social media

We must do the same when spending time with family and friends as we do when attending meetings at business by keeping our phones on silent mode. Constant usage of social media can result in negative emotions like melancholy, loneliness, jealousy, anxiety, and general life discontent. A digital detox entails cutting off from technology and social media. It is a time to unwind, partake in enjoyable pursuits, or spend time with loved ones. You can live in the now and engage in meaningful conversations with people by taking a social media sabbatical. By reducing distractions, promoting self-reflection, and even enhancing sleep, taking a break from technology provides you an opportunity to enjoy life.

Be honest with yourself

Honesty improves mental health. Before you can improve the situation, you must admit there's a problem. Others are easier to fool, but you must always be honest with yourself and observant of your feelings. Identify your ideal and actual self. Before making tangible, doable adjustments, you must understand where your ideal self comes from. It's as important to believe in one self as it is, to be honest with oneself because confidence can do so much.

Reflect and adapt

Although it may appear that you have no control over the stress at work and at home, there are steps you can take to alleviate the strain and reclaim control. Effective stress management enables you to break stress's grasp on your life, allowing you to become happier, healthier, and more productive. The ultimate objective is a balanced existence that includes time for work, relationships, relaxation, and enjoyment, as well as the fortitude to withstand pressure and face obstacles head-on. We can handle every new or different situation by reflecting on our reactions to stress or other stimuli. While having a perfect work-life balance is a myth, it's important to try new things and figure out what works best by adopting the most effective stress-management techniques.

You are precious

If you understand that every day is a gift, then you are living life seriously and know that you are precious. We occasionally lose sight of how fleeting life is and how priceless we are because of how busy we are. Only you know the difficulties you've faced, and your heart is aware of the amount of bravery you've displayed in each situation. Since you deserve to be loved and accepted, accept the precious you. In addition to preventing anxiety and depression, practicing self-love and knowing that you are precious is linked to an increase in pleasure, greater life satisfaction, and greater resiliency.

Do not shy away from help

It takes courage but is extremely helpful to ask for mental health treatment. We must comprehend the significance of instilling good help-seeking behaviour to create a more compassionate and fulfilling society. This is so because we must erase the stigma around mental health. Our general well-being and happiness can be significantly enhanced by seeking treatment, as well as our personal and professional lives. By asking for assistance, one can avoid going through difficult times alone, acquire new coping mechanisms, develop relationships, and enhance your quality of life.

Break lagalo

Our way of life has taken on the character of the Rajdhani Express, and there is a great deal of pressure to outdo everyone. While maintaining a high level of performance is good, it's also crucial to slow down. You are aware of what a Porsche with no breaks is capable of. So, unwind and take a break. Take that one day off to rest, and don't feel bad about it. Shake a leg during the break because dancing and grooving might result in many changes.

According to studies, moving causes the production of endorphins, or "happy hormones," so if your mind is going round in circles, try shaking your leg. Also, give yourself a pat on the back for a job well done since you are the only one who should be aware of and grateful for your efforts.

One must seek professional help for counselling if they are still experiencing stress, demotivation, depression, procrastination, or the inability to act decisively at work, which hinders growth at the workplace.  

