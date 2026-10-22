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Home / Health / 77% with mental health conditions did not seek treatment despite accessible services: NIMHANS study

77% with mental health conditions did not seek treatment despite accessible services: NIMHANS study

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:47 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Access exists, but help Is not sought. iStock
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Despite mental health services being available and accessible, 77 per cent of people with mental health conditions had never sought treatment, a study by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has found. Barriers included aggression, hostility, intoxication, lack of insight into the illness and low motivation to stop substance use.

The findings highlight how expanding access to healthcare alone may not bridge India’s mental health treatment gap unless barriers that prevent people from seeking help are addressed. Even when services are available nearby, persuading people with psychiatric disorders to seek treatment remains a major challenge. Of the 268 participants who had never sought treatment, only six approached a healthcare facility after being counselled to do so.

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Published in the Indian Journal of Psychiatry in August 2026, the study examined demand-side barriers to mental healthcare, an aspect researchers said had received less attention than supply-side challenges, such as a shortage of specialists, inadequate training of primary healthcare workers and gaps in service delivery.

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Researchers screened 35,023 adults through ASHA workers across six Primary Health Centres (PHCs). Of the 2,459 people identified as potentially having a mental illness, clinical assessments confirmed the condition in 357. Of these, 348 were included in the follow-up analysis.

Among the 348 participants, 268, or about 77 per cent, had never approached a treatment facility for their mental health condition.

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The study also found that 92.5 per cent of participants with substance use disorders had never sought treatment. Researchers noted that people with alcohol dependence might not recognise their consumption as a medical problem and could believe treatment was necessary only when serious symptoms or complications developed.

The researchers also observed that some families relied on magico-religious practices or discontinued medication when a patient appeared to have improved, even when continued treatment might be necessary.

Highlighting the challenges faced by frontline workers, an ASHA worker quoted in the study said, “Most people believe it’s a bad spirit which has taken over the patient and they prefer magico-religious treatment. But worse is when the family members or patients chase us out of the house saying that we shouldn’t interfere in their lives and we do this job for personal benefits.

“We are loaded with a lot of work and don’t get to spend time with our families. We don’t get enough incentive to do this extra work.”

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