Warm-up can enhance output

Stepping out for dinner at a fine dining restaurant, we’d never go straight for the main course. The starters are a part of the experience. Using the same principle, including a warm-up into any planned physical activity can enhance the entire exercise.

It is time that we start looking at warm-up as more than a fail-safe to avoid injuries. Yes, it does that but there’s so much more to it.

Enhanced performance

The Performance Benchmark ”, a 2010 systematic review by Fradkin et al. that analysed dozens of studies on the benefits of warm-up, concluded that the 15 minutes of warming up actually makes you better at sports.

Reviewing 32 high-quality studies, the report published in Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research established that warming up improved performance in 79 per cent of cases.

Injury prevention

The most well-documented benefits of a warm-up is injury prevention. A more recent 2022 review, “ Injury Prevention Programs… ”, by Owoeye et al. published in the Journal of Physiotherapy, found that basic warm-up practices like balance training reduces the chances of common injuries like ankle sprain and tears by 36 per cent.

Notably, it found supervised programmes (often detailed by a physiotherapist, coach, or a researcher) to be more effective in reducing injuries — by up to 33 per cent — whereas non-supervised programmes show no significant evidence of effectiveness.

How a warm-up helps

A short warm-up is capable of, in simple terms, flipping a switch that helps your body be more ready to take on more strenuous work:

The Bohr effect: Warm-ups lead to a steady rise in body temperature, which in turn results in easier release of oxygen from blood to your muscles, increasing endurance.

Nerve impulse speed: As the core temperature increases, nerve impulses also begin to travel faster — in essence improving coordination, reflexes and reaction time.

Viscosity: The most well-known benefit of a warm-up is the reduced stiffness in muscles and joints, allowing the body to flow more freely.

Quick warm-up moves

Cat-cow stretch: A yoga movement that alters between two positions — rounding your back upwards in a quadruped position before arching it to increase spinal mobility.

A yoga movement that alters between two positions — rounding your back upwards in a quadruped position before arching it to increase spinal mobility. Bird-dogs: Simultaneously extend one arm and the opposite leg in a quadruped position to activate the core and lower back.

Simultaneously extend one arm and the opposite leg in a quadruped position to activate the core and lower back. Glute bridges: Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Squeeze your glutes and press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line. Hold the position of a few seconds before slowly lowering your hips to “wake up” the posterior before squats or deadlifts.

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Squeeze your glutes and press through your heels to lift your hips until your body forms a straight line. Hold the position of a few seconds before slowly lowering your hips to “wake up” the posterior before squats or deadlifts. Beginners can opt for a slow on-spot jog and some basic body stretches from top to toe before any kind of exercise routine.

It is important to follow a ramp-up approach during each exercise, essentially easing into it with easier, lighter sets.

FIFA recommendations

An evidence-based programme developed by the FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Centre, FIFA 11+ is often considered the gold standard for sports warm-up. Its high versatility has helped take it beyond the football/soccer realm.

Running (8 minutes) : Involves slow-speed jogging and active stretching.

: Involves slow-speed jogging and active stretching. Strength and balance (10 minutes) : Involves plank, Nordic curls, single-leg stance, squats and jumping.

: Involves plank, Nordic curls, single-leg stance, squats and jumping. Advanced running (2 minutes) : Moderate-to-high speed running integrated with cutting, and bounding movements.

: Moderate-to-high speed running integrated with cutting, and bounding movements. You can incorporate sports-specific drills like shadow swings and hip rotations in your warm-up routine.

Don’t take running/brisk walk lightly

Even before a regular or normal run, it is essential to get the core temperature and blood flow right, do warm up before that too. Don’t consider it as a warming-up routine

Progressional start: Always start slow, spending the first 5-10 minutes on a light jog before hitting the target pace. This is often the most underrated warm-up.

Always start slow, spending the first 5-10 minutes on a light jog before hitting the target pace. This is often the most underrated warm-up. Leg swings: Hold onto a wall and swing your legs. forward/backward and side-to-side to loosen the hip joint.

Hold onto a wall and swing your legs. forward/backward and side-to-side to loosen the hip joint. Ankle circles: Simple rotations to ready the joint for ground impact.

Cool down

Cooling down is as critical a part of physical activity as a warm-up because it allows the body to safely return to its resting state. Low-intensity cardio, stretching and deep breathing are common techniques that can be undertaken after physical exertion. Cooling down is essential to avoid post-exercise fainting and dizziness and ensure a proper return to resting state.