 A new protein may increase chances of fertilisation : The Tribune India

A new protein may increase chances of fertilisation

The protein, named MAIA after Greek goddess of motherhood, is said to be responsible for drawing sperm into the egg for fertilisation

A new protein may increase chances of fertilisation

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

IANS

London, September 9

An international team of researchers created artificial eggs using thousands of beads having a different piece of protein so that sperm could bond with them, increasing chances of fertilisation.

A new protein, named MAIA after the Greek goddess of motherhood, is said to be responsible for drawing sperm into the egg for fertilisation.

“Infertility is unexplained in more than half of those who struggle to conceive naturally. What we know about fertility in humans has been severely limited by ethical concerns and the lack of eggs for research,” said Harry Moore from the University of Sheffield in the UK.

“The ingenious artificial fertilisation technique which enabled us to identify the MAIA protein will not only allow scientists to better understand the mechanisms of human fertility, but will pave the way for novel ways to treat infertility and revolutionise the design of future contraceptives,” he added.

The findings published in the journal Science Advances revealed that when sperm was incubated with the beads scientists found only a small number of beads had sperm attached to them.

After several rounds of removing beads which didn’t have sperm bound to them, researchers were eventually left with beads corresponding to one particular protein, MAIA, and sperm bound to all of these beads.

The gene corresponding to MAIA was then inserted into human culture cells, and these became receptive to sperm in the exact way that it would during the natural fertilisation process.

“This discovery of the MAIA protein is a major step forward in how we understand the process of human fertilisation,” said Allan Pacey from the varsity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Comparison with Sikhs unfair, five Ks recognised for over 100 years: Supreme Court on hijab row

2
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

3
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab over illegal registration of vehicles

4
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Guilty without evidence

5
Entertainment

After half the team of The Kapil Sharma Show decides not to do new season; Archana Puran Singh says Kapil is and will remain at the top of his game

6
Himachal

1 of 4 trekkers from West Bengal on their way to Mt Tibba in Malana returns; Manali mountaineering teams leave to trace 3 missing members

7
Nation

India declares state mourning on September 11 as mark of respect to Queen

8
Diaspora

On CCTV, Sikh priest attacked in UK ; Manchester police release video, man arrested

9
Nation

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

10
Patiala

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Don't Miss

View All
Goa restaurant where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
Haryana

Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure
World

Queen Elizabeth II: A young girl who did not expect to be Queen became an iconic figure

Self-study success mantra: NEET topper
Haryana

Self-study success mantra, says NEET topper Tanishka Yadav

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores
Chandigarh Injection Deaths

PGI doctors prescribing non-generic drugs not available at govt-run stores

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla
Himachal

4 flyovers, one tunnel being built to decongest Shimla

Jalandhar: After 75 years, man gets to know about his family in Pak
Punjab

After 75 years, Jalandhar man gets to know about his family in Pakistan

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg
Himachal

Apples sell at Rs 491 in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh growers getting Rs 60/kg

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle
Punjab

Daughters win Faridkot royal inheritance battle

Top News

Crowds cheer King Charles ahead of address to nation mourning Queen

Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived, says Charles in his maiden address as King

Charles will be formally proclaimed as King at the Accession...

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

India, China to complete disengagement in Gogra-Hotsprings in next three days: MEA

Disengagement process started on September 8 and will be com...

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Degrees through distance learning to be on par with those obtained by conventional mode

Decision taken as per Regulation 22 of the UGC Regulations

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

Cyrus Mistry death: Mercedes interim report says car brakes were applied 5 seconds before crash

A team of experts from Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to visit M...

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani as in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

BJP makes former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani in-charge for Punjab, Chandigarh; Biplab Deb for Haryana

Javadekar will look after party work in Kerala, Sambit Patra...


Cities

View All

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

‘Her visit meant more than an apology’: Jallianwala trust secy on Queen’s visit to massacre site

Hoax bomb threat to Amritsar school; 4 students involved: Police

Hoax bomb threat: Amritsar school management reaches out to cautious parents

NEET: Amritsar boy secures AIR 269

Baljit Singh Daduwal meets Nihangs injured in clash with followers of Dera Radha Soami

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer’s father

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Rajasthan man held for threat mail to singer's father

PGI chemist served show-cause notice

Injection deaths: PGI chemist served show-cause notice

AIR 7 for Mohali’s Arpit Narang in NEET

Chandigarh gets tough on e-waste disposal

Study tour destinations changed, Chandigarh's 9 AAP councillors pack bags

Fire team to rescue of pigeon entangled in Chinese kite strings in Chandigarh

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi’s Azad market

4 injured as 4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Azad market

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s Gurugram show cancelled after VHP, Bajrang Dal threaten protest

Common University Entrance Test results likely to be declared by September 15

Kejriwal meets Delhi LG Saxena, hopes ‘situation will improve’

DCW issues summons to Delhi Police over video showing children selling liquor

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

Kids not safe, 2 sexually abused in Nawanshahr

AAP loyalist Jagtar Sanghera appointed Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman

Phagwara: Power supply to sugar mill colony cut, restored

Kapurthala: Undertrial escapes from Civil Hospital

Don't create confusion on SYL: Manoranjan Kalia to Arvind Kejriwal

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

ED seizes Rs 32 lakh cash after raids on Punjab AAP MLA Gajjan Majra, others in bank fraud case

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu denied bail in corruption case

Ludhiana district tops Punjab in investment, creation of employment, again

NEET: Ludhiana's Yashik Bansal bags AIR 92, Asmita Sharma 128

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Inderbir Singh Nijjar warn Ludhiana MC staff against harassment to public

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

4 illegally constructed shops demolished in Patiala; mayor, other councillors hold protest

Amarinder Singh condoles death of Queen Elizabeth II

Patiala civic body to shift fish market to new site by December-end

Farmers incur losses, seek policy on setting up piggeries

Patiala administration gears up for Ganpati Visarjan