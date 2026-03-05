A survival guide for seasonal allergies

As the weather turns warm, the approaching season which brings on hot, dusty winds, may prove difficult for people with seasonal allergies. Because symptoms of allergies usually get worse when the season changes. These symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, red, watery, itchy eyes, shortness of breath, body itching, headaches, wheezing, etc. These symptoms can be triggered by environmental allergens.

What’s an allergen

An environmental allergen is a normally harmless substance such as pollen or dust mites that triggers an immune-system overreaction in sensitive individuals. It causes the body to produce immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies, resulting in allergic symptoms like sneezing, rashes or severe allergic reactions.

Common allergens

Some of the environmental allergens are common substances

Dust or dust mites

Pollen

Pet dander

Mould

Cigarette smoke

Here’s a basic guide to survive these seasonal allergies. The best way is to minimise the risk of exposure to the allergens, but before that identifying your allergens is important.

Tips to keep allergies in check:

Monitor pollen level. Keep windows closed on high-pollen days. However, keep the bathroom windows open or turn on a bathroom vent to prevent moulds.

Pollen is often highest during early morning and evening hours; try to stay indoors during these times.

Use air purifiers and vacuum cleaners with HEPA filters at home, inside cars, at work or use a portable air purifier. A 2018 study reported improved indoor air quality after installation of an air purifier with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter. People with dust mite allergies also noted an improvement in symptoms.

Wear masks/sunglasses when you have to step outside.

Change clothes and shower immediately after being outside to remove pollen from hair and skin.

If possible, wash bedding in hot water on a weekly basis.

Use zippered, dust-mite-proof allergen covers on pillows and mattresses.

Pet dander and pet saliva are common allergens. Keep pets out of the bedroom to avoid pet dander in the bedroom. Also, bathe your pets regularly to reduce the amount of dander.

Use saline nasal sprays or a neti pot to wash away inhaled allergens. A 2016 study noted a significant improvement in participants who used saline solution nasal spray for 30 days.

Start allergy medication like antihistamines/anti-allergy tablets, nasal sprays before the season starts to keep symptoms in check or before they begin. Some of these medications can cause drowsiness, so read warning labels and ask your doctor about right medication.

When to seek help

If symptoms last more than two weeks and do not improve with over-the-counter anti-allergy medicines, or interrupt sleep, seek medical help.

Those who have asthma, should monitor any wheezing or watch out for difficulty in breathing.

What to avoid

Do not hang laundry outside as pollen clings to wet sheets and towels.

Avoid or minimise outdoor activity high-wind days, as wind spreads pollen, making symptoms worse.

Dietary changes

Include probiotics like yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, idli, dosa, and kanji, etc, in your daily diet. Some studies have reported an association between gut bacteria and allergies, including seasonal allergies. One study noted that participants who took probiotics reported improved seasonal allergy symptoms compared with those who took a placebo.

Essential oils therapy

Essential oils can be used to support conventional treatment. Lavender, tea tree, and eucalyptus oils are anti-inflammatory and may provide relief from congestion and itchy or swollen eyes.