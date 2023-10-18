 Adults with ADHD three times more likely to develop dementia, finds research : The Tribune India

  • Health
  • Adults with ADHD three times more likely to develop dementia, finds research

Adults with ADHD three times more likely to develop dementia, finds research

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by inability to pay attention for longer periods, hyperactivity and impulsive behaviour

Adults with ADHD three times more likely to develop dementia, finds research

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



PTI

New Delhi, October 18

Adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are nearly three times more likely to develop dementia than those without the mental disorder, researchers have found.

Adult ADHD reflects a neurological process that reduces their ability to compensate for the effects of cognitive decline later in life, the researchers from Israel, Sweden and the US said, having followed more than 1,00,000 participants for over 17 years.

Further, less cognitive and brain reserve may result in neurological processes of ADHD that, in turn, reduce compensatory abilities, they said in their study published in THE Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open.

ADHD is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by inability to pay attention for longer periods, hyperactivity and impulsive behaviour.

Previous studies have reported evidence of adult-onset ADHD, saying that 5 per cent of children with ADHD meet ADHD criteria in adulthood and constitute 3 per cent of adult ADHD cases.

Studies also show that child and adult ADHD present different social, psychological, and genetic profiles.

Despite being distinct from childhood ADHD, little is known about adult ADHD, the researchers said.

“By determining if adults with ADHD are at higher risk for dementia and if medications and/or lifestyle changes can affect risks, the outcomes of this research can be used to better inform caregivers and clinicians,” said study author Michal Schnaider Beeri from the Brain Health Institute (BHI) of Rutgers University, US.

In this study, they used data from a national cohort study consisting of 1,09,218 members of an Israeli nonprofit health maintenance organisation born between 1933 and 1952 (aged 51-70 years). They entered the cohort on January 1, 2003, without an ADHD or dementia diagnosis and were followed up to February 28, 2020. Of the group, 51.7 per cent were female and 48.3 per cent were male.

During the follow-up, the researchers found that 730 participants, or 0.7 per cent, received a diagnosis of adult ADHD, and 7,726, or 7.1 per cent, received a diagnosis of dementia.

Of the 7,726 dementia cases, 96 were among the 730 adults with ADHD and the remaining 7,630 in the 1,08,488 adults not diagnosed to have ADHD.

The researchers found these results to show that an adult ADHD diagnosis was associated with a 2.77-fold increased risk of incident dementia.

Further, 163 of the 730 adult ADHD cases received psychostimulant treatment and were seen to exhibit no clear increase in the risk of dementia associated with adult ADHD.

The results suggested that adult ADHD treatment incorporating psychostimulants may help reduce the risk of dementia as psychostimulants are known to modify the trajectory of cognitive impairment, the researchers said, adding that more research is needed to assess the impact of medications in patients with ADHD and how they could affect risk.

Physicians, clinicians and caregivers who work with older adults should monitor ADHD symptoms and associated medications, the researchers said.

They also added that symptoms of attention deficit and hyperactivity in old age shouldn’t be ignored and should be discussed with physicians.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol reach Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to seek blessings for ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan', watch this endearing video

2
Jalandhar

Double murder shocks Jalandhar village; mother-daughter duo shot dead at home

3
Entertainment

Rekha shines bright at Hema Malini's 75th birthday bash; Jaya Bachchan takes control

4
Entertainment

Hema Malini sings 'Tune o rangile' to Dharmendra at her 75th birthday bash, here are videos from celebration

5
Punjab

Govt bungalow allocation row: High Court allows Raghav Chadha's plea against trial court's decision to vacate interim order

6
Himachal

Severe cold grips mid, higher hills in Himachal, Narkanda sees first snowfall in October

7
India

Hours before Joe Biden's Israel visit, 500 killed in Gaza hospital strike

8
India

Same-sex marriage is legal in these 34 countries; here's the complete list

9
Diaspora

'Last warning, if you don't …': Sikh mayor in New Jersey got letters threatening to kill him, family

10
Sports

PCB lodges complaint with ICC over ‘inappropriate conduct’ during Indo-Pak World Cup game

Don't Miss

View All
Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated
Himachal

Rohtang receives fresh snowfall, tourists elated

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh
Himachal

Rain, snow bring down temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad
World Cup 2023

Video shows Pakistan cricketer Mohd Rizwan heckled by fans as he walks back to pavilion during India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; farmers worried
Chandigarh

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leaves farmers worried

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns ~16L by selling paddy straw
Punjab

Farmer from Malerkotla district earns Rs 16L by selling paddy straw

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality
Punjab

Amritsar doctor second Asian to bag DM in key AIIMS speciality

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’
World Cup 2023 india vs pakistan

Rohit Sharma’s epic reply when umpire asked him ‘is there something in your bat’

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Top News

Joe Biden leaves for Israel, scraps Jordan visit after summit with Palestine, Egypt leaders cancelled

US President Joe Biden arrives in Tel Aviv as Israel-Hamas war enters 12th day

The US President was received by PM Netanyahu at the airport

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region

After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame

Hamas blames an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli militar...

Diwali gift for govt employees, 4% dearness allowance hike cleared by Cabinet

Diwali gift for govt employees, 4% dearness allowance hike cleared by Cabinet

The cabinet is also learnt to have cleared the proposal of h...

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

2 BSF personnel injured as Pak Rangers open fire along IB in Jammu

The firing incident will be taken up with the Pakistan Range...

Adani Group ‘fleecing’ people: Rahul Gandhi

Adani Group ‘fleecing’ people: Rahul Gandhi

Was addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters


Cities

View All

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Over 300 teachers to help Police Department hold gully cricket matches in Amritsar

Prepare electoral rolls by October 19, Election Commission to administration

Paddy arrival drops significantly in grain markets in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 42: Streets dug up for laying sewer, water supply lines yet to be re-carpeted

Activists flay Punjab Govt for sending teachers to Singapore from Delhi airport instead of Amritsar's direct flights

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

31 councillors pass resolution against Bathinda Mayor

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh Administration-MC impasse continues over charging units

Chandigarh proposes quota increase for non-electric 2-wheelers by 1,600

Respite for taxi stand operators in Chandigarh

PGI forms rapid response team to avert fire incidents

724 seek licence to sell crackers in Chandigarh

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

Resolve drainage issues, prepare redesign plans: Atishi to officials

We have lost all hope, say Nithari victims’ families

Delhi L-G gives nod to book 2 PWD officials

Convene joint meeting of NCR states, Gopal Rai writes to Yadav

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Woman, daughter shot dead in Patara

Balbir Singh Seechewal raises issue of women stuck in Gulf nations with Punjab DGP

AAP members will switch to Congress before MC polls: Rajinder Beri

Dengue stings Nawanshahr hard

High Court rejects new delimitation of wards of Phagwara MC

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

GIASPURA GAS TRAGEDY: NGT points out major ‘anomalies’ in probe led by PPCB Chairman

'Not convincing': NGT rejects PPCB's Giaspura probe, orders fresh inquiry

Spread awareness on segregating waste via sweepers, officials told

Ludhiana: Income Tax Dept raids Trident, Cremica groups

Centre’s decision on export of basmati rice irks farmers

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Lecture on using ancient wisdom in management

Students seek action against professor

Traditional Ramlila takes new digital avatar, more than 30 artistes take part

Blood donation camp marks birthday of CM Bhagwant Mann at Fatehgarh Sahib