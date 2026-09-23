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Home / Health / Advisory on painkillers, antibiotics suggests tighter prescription checks

Advisory on painkillers, antibiotics suggests tighter prescription checks

Flags kidney damage, drug resistance due to indiscriminate use

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:28 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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A routine tablet taken for a headache, fever or body pain could become a much bigger health problem when repeatedly used without medical advice, the country's drug regulator has warned, putting indiscriminate use of painkillers and antibiotics under a single public-health lens of kidney damage and antimicrobial resistance.

In a circular dated September 21, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has directed/advised the public, healthcare professionals, pharmacists, retailers, distributors and hospitals to ensure rational and responsible use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antibiotics. The circular specifically flags the risk of chronic kidney disease associated with indiscriminate use of these medicines.

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The important policy point is that the CDSCO has not announced a fresh ban on common painkillers or antibiotics. Instead, it has reiterated that medicines covered under Schedules H, H1 and X are already subject to prescription requirements and that their sale and distribution must comply with the Drugs Rules, 1945. Most NSAIDs are under Schedule H, while most antibiotics are under Schedule H1.

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The regulator has now put the responsibility squarely across the medicine chain from the patient and prescribing doctor to the pharmacist, retailer, distributor and hospital.

For patients, the advice is particularly significant: do not repeatedly or for prolonged periods take NSAIDs or antibiotics without medical advice; do not use antibiotics for illnesses where they are not clinically indicated, including most uncomplicated viral infections; and inform doctors about existing kidney disease or other risks before taking NSAIDs.

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The warning has two distinct consequences. NSAIDs can reduce blood flow to the kidneys and are recognised as a medication-related risk for acute kidney injury and worsening chronic kidney disease, particularly with higher doses or prolonged use.

Antibiotics present a different population-level problem. Their unnecessary or incorrect use drives antimicrobial resistance, making infections harder and more expensive to treat. WHO identifies misuse and overuse of antimicrobials as major drivers of resistance.

The CDSCO has therefore asked doctors to prescribe NSAIDs and antibiotics only when clinically indicated, consider the patient's age, co-morbidities and other medicines, use the lowest effective NSAID dose for the shortest appropriate period, and avoid unnecessary combinations or prolonged antibiotic courses.

The circular asks pharmacists and retailers to strictly comply with prescription-drug rules and not facilitate self-medication. Hospitals and healthcare institutions have also been advised to strengthen prescription review, rational-use monitoring and antimicrobial stewardship. State and UT drug-control authorities have been asked to create awareness and ensure compliance.

That makes the next issue less about another advisory and more about whether prescription-only rules are actually being followed at the point where patients buy medicines. The CDSCO circular itself provides the regulatory framework; implementation and enforcement will determine how much of the warning reaches the medicine counter.

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