Age no barrier: 78-year-old retired nurse swears by aqua yoga

While many people her age choose different ways to stay active, 78-year-old retired nurse Annamma Trueb Vayalunkal starts each day with a 30-minute session of aqua yoga in the swimming pool at her farmhouse in Kottayam district.

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A former NRI nurse who spent decades working in Europe, Annamma credits her disciplined practice of “jala yoga”, or aqua yoga, for her good health and active lifestyle.

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“Even at 78, I do not have any major health issues because of my constant practice of jala yoga,” she told PTI on Sunday, International Yoga Day.

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For more than four decades, she has followed a daily regimen of yoga and natural food, largely vegetarian, which she says has helped her maintain physical and mental well-being.

Annamma was introduced to aqua yoga while working in Switzerland, where a fellow nurse trained her in the practice.

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“I was once very afraid of entering the water. But with training and persistence, I overcame that fear,” she recalled while speaking from her farmhouse in Pangada village near Pampady.

During her years in hospitals abroad, she witnessed patients recovering and improving their quality of life through water-based exercises.

“I saw many people return to normal life through aqua therapy and water exercises. It is particularly beneficial for respiratory and heart health,” she said.

According to her, the importance of maintaining lung health became even more evident during the Covid-19 induced pandemic, when respiratory illnesses surged across the world.

“If the lungs remain healthy, it becomes easier to overcome many illnesses,” she said.

Practising yoga in water offers advantages over conventional yoga on land, Annamma believes.

The resistance provided by water strengthens muscles and improves cardiovascular fitness, while the gentle pressure of water creates a natural massage-like effect on the body.

Her daily routine includes a series of water-based yoga postures such as Water Tadasana (Mountain Pose), Water Vrikshasana (Tree Pose), Water Utkatasana (Chair Pose), Water Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose), Water Trikonasana (Triangle Pose), Water Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose), Water Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose), Water Marjariasana (Cat-Cow Pose), Water Balasana (Child’s Pose) and Floating Shavasana.

Born on April 22, 1948, in Pangada village to Thomas and Thresyamma Vayalunkal, Annamma completed her schooling in Kottayam district before pursuing higher studies and nursing education in Europe.

She specialised in nursing in Germany and later worked in Switzerland, where she rose through the ranks to become a head nurse in government hospitals before retiring.

In 1973, she married Swiss-German journalist Johannes Trueb, whom she met during her years in Europe. Following his death in 2014, she returned permanently to her native village.

Back home, Annamma became involved in various community initiatives, including establishing an organic farm, a women’s gym, a swimming academy, a meditation centre and a village agri-tourism project.

Her three-acre property includes a swimming pool where she practises aqua yoga daily and where residents are also encouraged to learn how to swim.

According to her, around 500 children have received swimming lessons there over the past five years.

A philanthropist and author, Annamma has supported educational projects in her village, including funding digital classrooms, science laboratories and school infrastructure in memory of her late husband.

As she glides through the water every morning, moving seamlessly from one pose to another, Annamma remains convinced that age need not be a barrier to health and fitness. “For me, aqua yoga is not just an exercise. It is a way of life,” she said.