AIIMS-Delhi instals da Vinci robot for training in robotic-assisted surgery 

The robot opens up a new opportunity for training in robotic-assisted surgery
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:32 PM Sep 13, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
AIIMS-Delhi has installed a state-of-the-art da Vinci Surgical Robot at its skills, e-learning and telemedicine (SET) facility for training, officials said.

Provided by Intuitive Surgicals under a memorandum of understanding, the robot opens up a new opportunity for training in robotic-assisted surgery at the premier institute.

“With the installation of this robot, AIIMS-Delhi is now the only institution in the country to have two surgical robots purely for training,” the hospital said in a statement. A Hugo training robot, provided by Medtronics, already exists in the SET facility.

The facility is used by a large number of trainees and faculty, both from AIIMS and other institutions, the statement said. It allows access to state-of-the-art training facilities using manikins and simulators, and students, nurses, residents, healthcare professionals, and the faculty can learn and practise in stress-free sessions.

Installation of the da Vinci robot at the SET facility increases these opportunities, besides equipping the surgeons and care teams with skills and technology training necessary to perform robotic-assisted surgery across core specialities, including urology, gynaecology, general surgery, surgical oncology, head and neck surgery, and more, the statement said.

This collaboration is expected to play a key role in advancing the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery in India by offering high-quality training in a government institution, it said.

Commenting on the launch, AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said, “With this training centre, AIIMS Delhi is reinforcing its leadership in advancing surgical education and innovation. The demand for precision-driven technologies like robotic-assisted surgery is growing in India.

“By equipping surgeons for performing surgeries on advanced robotic technologies, this centre will help improve surgical precision, reduce recovery time, and elevate patient care across the country.”

He added that in the past, surgeons had to travel abroad and pay large sums of money to acquire such training, which could now be obtained within the institution.

Rohitt Mahajan, vice-president and general manager, Intuitive India, committed to providing all necessary support to ensure full utilisation of this system.

Dr Amlesh Seth, professor and head, department of urology, AIIMS-Delhi, said, “Robotic surgery has transformed the way we perform surgeries by enhancing precision, control, and visibility. This training centre will allow experienced surgeons at AIIMS to mentor and guide the next generation of robotic surgeons, ensuring they are equipped with the right skills and confidence to advance surgical excellence across the country.

“This will also help residents gain early exposure to advanced and minimally invasive techniques, practise in a safe and controlled environment, and build confidence before entering independent practice. This strengthens their foundation in precision surgery and enhances patient safety.”

