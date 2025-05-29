DT
PT
All-party delegation led by Supriya Sule meets South Africa's Agriculture Minister

All-party delegation led by Supriya Sule meets South Africa's Agriculture Minister

The All-Party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, met John Steenhuisen, Federal Leader and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa, on Wednesday.
ANI
Updated At : 12:02 AM May 29, 2025 IST
Cape Town [South Africa], May 28 (ANI): The All-Party parliamentary delegation led by NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, met John Steenhuisen, Federal Leader and Minister of Agriculture of South Africa, on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Supriya Sule said, "We held detailed discussions. They promised to stand with India. The G-20 Summit is going to be held here. India has deep bilateral relations with South Africa."

Earlier in the day, Sule-led delegation held talks with Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) of South Africa along with Members of the Parliament of South Africa and conveyed India's stance on combating terrorism.

The delegation members explained the background of terrorist attacks in India, including the April 22 Phalgam terror attack.

In a post on X, India's High Commission in Pretoria stated, "Deputy Chairperson of the National Council of Province (NCOP) of South Africa, P (Les) Govender, along with other Members of the Parliament of South Africa, met All-Party Parliamentary Delegation, MPs from India at the National Council of Provinces of South Africa. Delegation members explained the background of terrorist incidents in India, including the Pahalgam Attack, and conveyed India's united message of Zero tolerance for terrorism."

"Continuing the engagements in South Africa, the All-party delegation was welcomed and received by Consul General, Ms. Ruby Jaspreet at Cape Town for a meeting with various ministers and parliamentarians of South Africa," it added.

The all-party delegation received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora at their hotel in Johannesburg on Tuesday (local time).

Chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Jai Hind" echoed through the premises as members of the diaspora gathered to greet the Group 7 delegation with enthusiasm and patriotic fervour.

Earlier, after concluding their visit to Qatar, the all-party delegation departed from Doha to Johannesburg as part of their second leg of the four-nation visit to inform partner countries about Pakistan's links to terrorism, and India's Operation Sindoor launched to avenge the dastardly April 22 Pahalgam attack in which Pak-sponsored terrorists brutally killed 26 people.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), leading to the elimination of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

