Home / Health / Analysis suggests common hair loss drug consumption by mothers may pose risks to infants

Analysis suggests common hair loss drug consumption by mothers may pose risks to infants

Widespread over-the-counter availability and a lack of regulation raises safety concerns around the use of the hair loss drug

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:38 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock.
Mothers using minoxidil, a common hair loss drug, could pose a risk of infantile hypertrichosis, which is abnormal hair growth over the body, including in areas not typically hairy, a global analysis suggests.

Researchers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, analysed 2,664 cases of minoxidil-suspected infantile hypertrichosis from around the world, 45 of which involved children aged up to 23 months.

22 per cent of the 45 cases were linked to maternal exposure to minoxidil, 44.4 per cent to accidental exposure and 33.3 per cent to unknown causes, according to findings published in the Archives of Dermatological Research journal.

Further, 1,669 global cases in the general population involved eye disorders - 25 from India. Common symptoms included eyelid oedema (swelling), blurred vision, and central serous chorioretinopathy, in which fluid builds up under the retina and impacts vision.

Originally developed as a hypertension medication, minoxidil was later reformulated as treatment for male and female baldness; it could be directly applied to the affected portion of skin due to its hair growth promoting side effect, the researchers said.

However, widespread over-the-counter availability and a lack of regulation raises safety concerns around the use of the hair loss drug, despite proven benefits, they added.

Further, despite being recommended against use by pregnant and breastfeeding women, the researchers found cases of infantile hypertrichosis linked to maternal exposure.

Use of minoxidil has also been linked with eye-related adverse effects in the general population, which have brought its safety profile into question, the team said.

“This study aims to investigate global reports of infantile hypertrichosis related to maternal minoxidil exposure and assess serious and non-serious eye disorder cases reported in India, with the goal of raising awareness about the risks of early-life or accidental exposure,” the authors wrote.

“Among 2,664 global cases of minoxidil-suspected infantile hypertrichosis, 45 involved children aged 0-23 months: 22.2 per cent due to maternal exposure, 44.4 per cent accidental, and 33.3 per cent unknown,” they said.

Data collected up to March 2025 from the ‘VigiBase’ dataset was analysed for the study.

