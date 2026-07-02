Ask the Expert: Academic stress can cause burnout

I’m a final-year engineering student. I feel exhausted all the time, can’t focus, and have zero motivation even for things I used to love. What should I do?

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— Vaibhav Singh (22), Jaipur

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Exhaustion, lack of focus, and zero motivation during a stressful degree course like engineering often signal burnout, possibly linked to underlying depression or anxiety exacerbated by academic pressure. Prioritise small, non-negotiable self-care acts: ensure seven hours of sleep, eat at least one healthy meal, and take a 15-minute walk daily. If symptoms persist past two weeks, schedule an immediate consultation with a campus counsellor or therapist to assess and address the root cause. Your well-being is the foundation for everything else.

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— Ashita Mahendru,

Clinical Psychologist, Naraina, New Delhi

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I have a healthy lifestyle and do not have any major health issues. But I often feel constantly fatigued, have acne, experience irregular periods and weight fluctuations despite appearing ‘healthy’. Please advise.

— Riya Jain (23), Gurugram

Even with a healthy lifestyle, persistent fatigue, acne, irregular periods, and weight fluctuations should not be ignored. These symptoms often indicate hormonal imbalance, that may be triggered by chronic stress, inflammation, PCOS, thyroid issues, or insulin resistance. Deficiencies such as low iron, vitamin D, or B12 can also contribute. A detailed medical history, complete hormonal profile, ultrasound (pelvis), complete blood investigations are essential to identify the cause. Regular exercise, stress management and a balanced diet are crucial for hormonal health and overall well-being.

Dr Shilva, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospitals, Panchkula

I was 8-10 kg overweight above my normal weight according to my height and age. I have been focusing on losing weight by following a strict minimum-calorie diet and a regular walk of at least 45 minutes. I have not joined any gym or do any other exercise. I have lost some weight but despite losing weight, I don’t feel energetic and feel tired most of the time. What could be the reason? What more should I do?

— Savita Khanna (34), Faridabad

Feeling tired despite losing weight may indicate that your calorie intake is too low or your diet lacks adequate protein, iron, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and other essential nutrients. Weight loss should be gradual and nutritionally balanced. Include protein-rich foods, whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats while staying well-hydrated. Adding strength training 2–3 times a week can improve energy and preserve muscle mass. If fatigue persists, consult a doctor for blood tests to rule out anaemia, thyroid disorders, or nutritional deficiencies.

— Dr Monica Aggarwal, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospitals, Chandigarh

Last year during an extremely stressful phase, I was experiencing very high anxiety, sometimes accompanied by palpitations and weakness. I am quite okay now, but occasionally I still have sporadic episodes of palpitations, sweaty feeling and weakness though there has never been any chest or other pain. Doctor had advised Indral 10 as an SOS measure but I never took it. I don't have high or low BP but take medication for diabetes, which is under control. Please guide.

— Monika Sharma (58), Hisar

Your symptoms may be related to anxiety, but given your age and long-standing diabetes, they should not be attributed to stress alone. I recommend a cardiology evaluation, including an ECG, BP assessment, and, if required, Holter monitoring to rule out any heart rhythm abnormalities or silent ischaemia. Also check your blood sugar during these episodes, as low sugar can cause similar symptoms. Avoid self-medication, including taking Indral, without your doctor’s advice. Early evaluation will help identify the cause.

— Dr Arvind Kaul,

Director, Cardiology, Livasa

Hospital, Mohali