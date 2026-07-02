Ask The Expert : Avoid alcohol & painkillers if you have chronic liver problem

I have chronic liver disease and often experience a low platelet count during routine blood tests. How dangerous is this condition and what precautions should I take to reduce the risk of bleeding or other complications?

— Bhupinder Singh (62), Zirakpur

In chronic liver diseases, low platelets are common, often because the spleen becomes enlarged (hypersplenism) and traps them. It is not always dangerous, but the risk rises if counts fall very low or you have black stools, are vomiting blood, nose/gum bleeding or easy bruising. Avoid alcohol, aspirin and painkillers like aceclofenac, ibuprofen unless your doctor allows. Use a soft toothbrush, shave carefully, avoid injuries and inform your doctor before dental work or any procedure. Regular liver follow-up is the best protection here.

— Dr Saurabh Singhal,

Director, Liver Transplantation, Aakash Healthcare Super

Speciality Hospital, New Delhi

I have been taking medicines for high blood pressure for the past five years. While my BP readings are usually normal, they occasionally spike suddenly. What factors can trigger such fluctuations and how can I keep my blood pressure stable?

— Gurbachan Singh (59), Fatehgarh Sahib

Even when blood pressure is well controlled with medication, occasional spikes can occur. Common triggers include stress, anxiety, poor sleep, excessive salt intake, missed medicine dose, smoking, alcohol, pain, infections and certain over-the-counter drugs. Caffeine and lack of physical activity may also contribute. To keep your blood pressure stable, take medicines regularly, monitor your readings at home, follow a low-salt diet, exercise routinely, maintain a healthy weight, manage stress and get adequate sleep. It is also important to avoid tobacco and limit alcohol consumption. If these fluctuations become frequent or are accompanied by symptoms such as headache, dizziness, chest pain, or breathlessness, consult your doctor immediately for further evaluation.

— Dr Pooja Prateek,

Internal Medicine Specialist, Livasa Hospitals, Amritsar

I am a diabetic with blood sugar levels fluctuating despite taking medicines regularly. My fasting sugar remains high even when I avoid sweets. What could be the reason? Should I consider changing my diet or medication?

— Harinder Singh (58), Mohali

High fasting sugar despite medication is often due to liver releasing glucose overnight — a phenomenon called the “dawn effect” — causing elevated morning readings. Other culprits include stress hormones, poor sleep, insufficient medication dosage, or weight changes. Avoiding sweets alone won’t fix this. Please consult your endocrinologist to review your HbA1c, medication timing and dosage. Dietary adjustments — including timely meals, reducing refined carbs, increasing fibre — alongside possible medication review can help.

— Dr Sachin Mittal,

Endocrinologist, Chandigarh

I recently had an ultrasound which showed an enlarged prostate weighing 28.99 gm with a post-void residual urine volume of 40 ml. My doctor mentioned that prostate enlargement is common in men over 50. What steps should I take to keep it under control? I currently don’t have any urge to urinate at night. The PSA was normal. Someone suggested me to take Ayurvedic treatment.

— Samir Sinha (55), Chandigarh

This represents only a mild enlargement, as normal adult prostate typically weighs 15–25 gm. The findings are reassuring. In the absence of significant urinary symptoms, active treatment is usually unnecessary. Management should focus on lifestyle measures such as maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting evening fluids, caffeine, and alcohol, and keeping diabetes and blood pressure under control. Regular urology follow-up is recommended. If symptoms like weak stream, urgency, frequency, or incomplete emptying develop, medications may be considered based on symptom severity and prostate size. If symptoms such as weak stream, frequency, urgency, or incomplete emptying develop, consult an expert. Ayurvedic remedies may offer symptomatic relief but cannot replace medical care.