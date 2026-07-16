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Home / Health / Ask the expert: Change in vaginal discharge may be infection

Ask the expert: Change in vaginal discharge may be infection

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Updated At : 04:40 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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I am getting unusual vaginal discharge with itching. Do I have some kind of infection? I often notice changes in colour, smell and consistency of vaginal discharge, along with irritation. Should I consult a doctor? — Harjinder Kahlon (32), Nabha

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Changes in vaginal discharge, accompanied by itching, a strong odour, or a change in colour or consistency may indicate an infection such as a yeast infection, bacterial vaginosis, or a sexually transmitted infection. Please consult a gynaecologist if symptoms persist for more than a couple of days, are severe, or are associated with pain, fever, or bleeding. Avoid self-medication. Maintain good intimate hygiene, wear breathable cotton underwear, avoid scented products, and keep the area dry until evaluated by a doctor.

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— Dr Kanupriya Jain, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospital, Ludhiana

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* * *

I recently shifted to a metro city because of my job. I have always lived in a joint family. The loneliness drove me to be completely dependent on social media. Despite having 500+ online friends, I still feel alone. I don't know how to make real connections anymore. Why is this happening? — Akash Makkar (24), New Delhi

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Digital friends offer a feeling of being connected without the substance of real connection. True bonds require in-person presence — like going for a coffee with a co-worker, and real honesty, not curated highlights of social media reels. We often hide behind screens because of the fear of rejection from the real world. To heal this loneliness, we must face that fear. Trade your 500 digital friends for some face-to-face interactions. Close the apps, step outside, and show up in person.

— Ashita Mahendru, Clinical Psychologist, Naraina, New Delhi

* * *

I am a working woman with a 4-year-child. I hardly get time for exercise and get around 6-hour sleep. I constantly feel fatigued. I also suffer from migraine. I have been overweight for nearly 10 years. I follow a low-calorie diet and have started exercising for 25-30 minutes daily since two months, but I have not experienced any weight loss. In the past also, I would exercise on and off but always no result. Why is my weight not decreasing? What should I do for weight loss in a healthy way?

— Priya Bhanot (37), Sonepat

Normal hormone results do not rule out a weak metabolism. Six hours of sleep and constant stress push up cortisol, a stress hormone that signals your body to hold on to fat. Following low-calorie diets on and off for years often slows metabolism further, causing it to burn fewer calories than it should. Add strength training twice a week, get seven to eight hours of sleep, and eat protein-rich meals rather than cutting calories sharply. Consistency over months brings results.

— Dr Saurabh Arora, Endocrinologist, Fortis, Ludhiana

* * *

Around two years ago, frequent nosebleeds and excessive post-meal sweating revealed asymptomatic hypertension, with BP as high as 210/150, along with grade-2 fatty liver. My BP now stays at 120/80. Will I ever be able to stop medication, and live a normal life without medicines? What lifestyle changes are needed to keep all parameters normal?

— Mandeep Singh, 35, Mohali

With a history of severely elevated BP, stopping medication without medical supervision is not advisable, even if your current BP is 120/80. Normal readings mean that treatment and lifestyle measures are working. Medication may sometimes be reduced after sustained weight loss and improved metabolic health, but only under medical guidance. Maintain a healthy weight, exercise regularly, limit salt and processed foods, avoid alcohol and tobacco, manage stress, sleep adequately, and monitor BP, blood sugar, cholesterol, and liver health regularly.

— Dr Puneet Kumar, Internal Medicine, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

Dear readers

Please mail your general queries on health and wellness at healthandwellness@tribunemail.com.

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