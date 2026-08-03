Ask The Expert: Dizziness, persistent fatigue may be signs of anaemia

I have a corporate job with long hours. I also have 2 growing children who need my time and care. Juggling between home and work, I often feel tired and weak. Is it due to my lifestyle or could there be any underlying health condition?

Advertisement

— Ritika Desai (35), Noida

Advertisement

Please get a complete blood count (CBC) done to check your haemoglobin levels. Women in reproductive years are at a higher risk of anaemia due to menstrual blood loss, pregnancy, and increased nutritional demands. Symptoms include persistent fatigue, weakness, dizziness, poor appetite, irregular periods, and disturbed sleep. Iron deficiency is most common. Iron supplements are advisable but under medical supervision. Best is to consult a doctor to rule out other causes as well. Meanwhile, eat iron-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, fruits, and limit highly processed foods.

Advertisement

— Dr Nivedita Singh, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospitals, Jalandhar

I have hypothyroidism. Despite taking regular medicine, I continue to gain weight and feel fatigued. How long does it take for symptoms to improve? Should I get my dosage reviewed?

Advertisement

— Jasleen Kaur (32), Mohali

When thyroid gland doesn’t produce enough hormones like thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3), the body’s metabolism slows down, leading to hypothyroidism (or underactive thyroid). Symptoms include feeling tired all the time, weight gain, lack of energy, dry skin, and poor concentration. It takes several weeks to a few months for symptoms to improve even with regular medication. Keep on taking your medication regularly and do not miss doses. If you are still gaining weight and feeling tired even after taking medications, get your thyroid checked again, as your dose may need to be adjusted. Consult your doctor for further testing or dosage review.

— Dr Vineeta Singh Tandon, Consultant, Internal Medicine, ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, New Delhi

I frequently develop swelling in both my feet by evening, especially after standing for long hours. It reduces overnight. Could this indicate a serious health condition? What tests should I undergo to identify the cause?

— Kanwaljit Kaur (58), Mohali

Standing for long hours can stretch your vein walls. Veins are made up of tiny valves that control blood flow. Over time, these valves can weaken, causing the blood to flow backwards and pool in the legs. Overnight rest drains the blood. This is usually harmless but depends on the overall health. Take regular BP readings and get tested for kidney (creatinine), and liver functions. An ECG, and an echocardiogram can help identify any underlying causes. Elevate feet for a few minutes in the evening to allow the pooled blood to flow again.

— Dr Piyush Harchand, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana

My parents want me to be a doctor but I want to pursue a career in design. The constant arguments and guilt are making me anxious and sleepless. How do I handle this without disappointing them?

— Apurva Sharma (15), Panchkula

Navigating parental expectations versus personal passion is tough. Constant arguments fuel anxiety because you feel unheard and guilty. Start by scheduling a dedicated time to present your aspirations clearly, backed by facts on career viability. Frame it as a partnership: “I want to succeed, and this path aligns with my strengths.” Seek support from a neutral family elder or a therapist to mediate difficult conversations. Your happiness matters, and finding a way to honour both your and parents’ concerns is possible.

— Ashita Mahendru, Clinical Psychologist, Naraina, New Delhi