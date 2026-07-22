Ask the expert: Don’t ignore puffy eyes

I am taking Deplette-20 since I had coronary stentings five and seven years ago. Of late, painless puffy eye bags have appeared as if entrapping some liquid. Is it old age or a symptom of something else? I live alone and actively fend for myself with ease. I have restricted salt/sugar/oil intake and my diet is simple, vegetarian minus all processed foods. — Lalit Bharadwaj (80), Panchkula

Advertisement

Puffiness of eyes can be a sign of either cardiac or renal diseases. Since you have a previous history of heart disease, I suggest you should get a few tests done including ECG, Echocardiography, RFT, LFT and NT Pro BNP. Once you have got those tests done, you can consult a cardiologist for further advice. I would suggest not to ignore these signs and get properly evaluated.

Advertisement

— Dr HK Bali, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Livasa Hospitals, Mohali

Advertisement

I am a vegetarian. During summers, I swim for an hour and take 25 gm whey protein plus soy products and paneer. Recently, during the annual check-up, my uric acid level was 7.6. I had been taking whey for two months before that. Can high protein intake raise uric acid? Should I continue taking protein? My weight is 63 kg. Also, does beer consumption have an impact on uric acid levels? — Saket Sharma (54), Chandigarh

Uric acid of 7.6 mg/dL is mildly elevated, not alarming, but slight management is needed to keep it from rising further. Whey, soy, and paneer are low in purines and rarely raise levels much on their own. Beer is the bigger concern here. It boosts uric acid production and slows its clearance through the kidneys, making it riskier than protein for someone in your range. At 63 kg, your protein intake looks reasonable. Cut down beer, hydrate well, and recheck uric acid in six to eight weeks.

Advertisement

— Dr Vipul Gupta, Nephrologist, Fortis, Ludhiana

I am a professional, managing both work and home. Over the last few months, I feel extremely tired, weak, and dizzy during my periods. My menstrual flow is quite heavy for the first 2–3 days. Although I feel a little better after my periods, I feel fatigued most of the time. Is it just stress or some deficiency? — Ashima Marwaha (40), Gurugram

Heavy menstrual bleeding is one of the most common causes of iron deficiency in women around 40. Your other symptoms too need evaluation. A doctor may advise a complete blood count, serum ferritin (to assess iron stores), iron profile, vitamin B12, folate, and thyroid function tests. Since heavy bleeding itself needs assessment, a gynaecological evaluation, including an ultrasound, is recommended.

— Dr Sunita Goyal, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospitals, Ludhiana

I am a college student. My mind won’t stop racing at night — replaying scenarios of the day I had, I keep questioning my decisions I made throughout the day, worrying about tomorrow. I barely sleep 4–5 hours. Any advice before it gets worse? — Avanti Sinha (20), Noida

It’s common for youngsters, especially students, to experience racing thoughts at night, often signalling anxiety or overthinking. To ease this: Keep a ‘worry journal’. Thirty minutes before bed — write down your concerns, then set the journal aside. Practice 4-7-8 breathing: Inhale for 4 seconds, hold for 7 seconds and exhale for 8 seconds. Create a winding down routine — no screens, gentle stretching, etc. Limit caffeine post-noon. If sleep stays under 6 hours or impacts daily life, consult a therapist for CBT techniques tailored for you.

— Ashita Mahendru, Clinical Psychologist, Naraina, New Delhi