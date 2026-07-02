Ask The Expert: Drugs can slow dementia, not stop it

My father (86) has been facing dementia for the last 2 years and the memory loss is increasing day by day. I have consulted many doctors. They prescribed medicines but there is no recovery. Please guide.

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— Rajesh Bagga, Dasuya

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Medicines can slow dementia down but they will not stop or reverse it. A detailed re-evaluation may help identify factors that may increase confusion or memory loss. Get him tested for cognition with MoCA testing to establish the current level of decline. Ask for brain imaging (preferably an MRI) to identify stroke, atrophy, or pressure changes, if any. At this age, the brain responds more slowly to treatment and recovery may be limited, so the best way to slow further deterioration is to remove any possible triggers.

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— Dr Anmol Singh Rai, Neurologist, Fortis, Jalandhar

My mother-in-law (56) is on thyroid medication (Methimez 5 mg) for the past 20 years. Since last year, she has been experiencing anxiety, where she suddenly feels low without any trigger. A physician prescribed Tofisern 50 mg twice daily for 10 days. On doctor's advice, she has repeated this course for about three times so far. Please suggest any other option or approach to manage or resolve this issue.

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— Sarita Sharma, Chandigarh

Anxiety and thyroid disorders commonly co-exist as both problems have overlapping symptoms like low mood, fatigue, restlessness, sleep disturbances, and palpitations. Thyroid hormone imbalance can influence serotonin and dopamine signalling, along with autonomic nervous system activity, which can cause anxiety. In your mother-in-law’s case, get thyroid hormone levels tested to check if the symptoms are because of fluctuating thyroid function or an independent anxiety disorder. A psychiatric evaluation is also recommended for correct diagnosis. In case of an anxiety disorder, along with medicines, psychotherapy, stress management, regular physical activity, proper sleep, and family support can help improve her well-being.

— Dr Vibha Goel, Psychiatrist, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

I had cataract procedure done in both eyes almost 10 years ago. About six months back, I started having double vision. An ophthalmologist gave some injection in my right eye, but the problem remained. My near and distant vision is otherwise okay, but I can’t drive anymore because of severity of double-image issue. Kindly advise if there is any treatment and my problem can be addressed.

— S S Arora (85), Mohali

So many years after your cataract surgery, this may be due to sagging eye syndrome, where ageing tissues shift the eyes. Driving makes it worse because your eyes work much harder to track objects at varying distances. At 85, prism glasses are an effective first step as these bend light to compensate for the misalignment and give immediate relief to the eyes. Surgery is an option only if absolutely necessary and after very careful evaluation. Please consult a senior neuro-ophthalmology specialist for a detailed assessment and tailored treatment.

— Dr Parveen Rani, Ophthalmologist, Fortis, Ludhiana

I have been taking Rosuvastatin (between 10-20 mg) for the past 14 years. What are the long-term side-effects of statins and is there any supplementary medicine to be taken to offset these?

— Jagbir Singh (50), Nawanshahr

Rosuvastatin is reasonably safe on long-term usage. However, once in three months, do monitor liver function tests and CPK enzymes. Most patients don’t have any side-effects but occasionally muscle aches may occur, and rarely a mild increase in liver enzymes which revert to normal on stopping the drug. Statins don’t have any effect on memory or other cognitive functions. Patients on long-term statin use can take Co Enzyme Q (Cap Co Q 333 mg) once a day. This drug is very safe. But periodical medical consultation should be done to monitor lipid levels and adjust the dosage accordingly.

— Dr HK Bali, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

When I have my morning tea with some rusks or anything, I feel the urge to go to the toilet again and again. It feels just like when you get loose motions. I have tried many remedies but I have not been able to overcome this problem. Please guide.

— Ravinder Kumar Jain, (65), Ludhiana

What you describe sounds like morning diarrhoea caused by gastrocolic reflex — your gut’s urge to empty itself after eating or drinking. The caffeine in the morning tea is likely causing this problem. It causes your colon to contract rapidly, which pushes waste out before your body can absorb excess water, resulting in loose stools. Don’t have tea empty stomach in the morning. Eat a solid meal first and take tea at least 30 minutes after eating. If the problem still continues beyond two weeks, get a stool test done to rule out food intolerances or gut changes that come with age.

— Dr Vivek Prakash, Hepatologist, Fortis, Ludhiana