Ask The Expert: Irregular periods can be due to PMOS, thyroid, not just perimenopause

I had a regular cycle of 32-36 days and normal bleeding lasting 4 days. but for the past 6-7 months my periods have become scanty, of short duration (2.5 days) and irregular (between 26 and 35 days). I also experience mood swings and have sleep disturbances. My sister, who is three years older, had faced similar problems around same age though my mother had regular periods and menopause at 52. Could these changes indicate early perimenopause?

— Neera Sharma (37), Faridabad

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All these symptoms can occur during perimenopause, but at 37, these signs should not automatically be attributed to it. Other causes such as thyroid disorder, PMOS, stress or hormonal changes could also be the reason. It is advisable to consult a gynaecologist, who may recommend tests such as thyroid function, prolactin, hormone tests and ultrasound. Your family history is relevant, but does not confirm early perimenopause.

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Dr Pooja C Thukral, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospitals, Faridabad

I had my second surgery for umbilical hernia over a year ago. The first one was in 2008. During the recent surgery, a mesh was put inside my abdomen. I sometimes feel a sharp though bearable pain in the area. Is it because a foreign body has been inserted in the body? Any solutions? I have high BP.

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— Prachi Kumar (58), Solan

Mesh rarely causes lasting pain. Usually, the body accepts mesh within months. The pain after a year may be due to a small recurrent hernia, scar tissue, or nerve irritation. An abdominal ultrasound, and/or a CT scan, can help confirm the cause. Avoid heavy lifting or straining. Control body weight. Promptly treat constipation or cough. Eat foods high in fibre, drink lots of water and keep salt intake low to control BP.

Dr Ashish Sharma, Gastrointestinal Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar

My 8-year-old niece has been wearing numbered glasses for three years. Her number has remained constant. During regular check-up, an optometrist said there is no permanent solution for getting rid of her glasses. But after she turns 18, she may opt for lasik surgery, which can make her eyesight 6/6. Once a person starts wearing specs, do they have to wear them forever if they do not undergo surgery?

— Kulwant Kaur, Amritsar

For a child having refractive error, she must wear glasses if she has been prescribed. There is no medicine or exercise to reverse it. Refractive surgery is the only permanent option to get rid of glasses. It is not done till 18 years because the eyes can undergo changes till 18, causing change in the refractive error. Some experts even wait up to 21 years. Lasik is one option of refractive surgery. Your doctor will help you decide the best one for you. The objective is to reduce dependence on glasses. It can’t guarantee 6/6 vision. However, most people do achieve excellent results. Surgery or using numbered glasses/contact lenses remains a personal choice.

Dr Ashu Agarwal, Senior Ophthalmologist, Indraprastha

Apollo Hospital, Delhi.