Ask the Expert: Managing persistent health problems with expert advice

I have cervical spondylosis since many years and it triggers severe tinnitus. How can this be managed or cured?

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— Pragati Chauhan (54), Hamirpur

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Cervical spondylosis can sometimes cause or worsen tinnitus because changes in the neck can affect nerve signals linked to hearing. This is called cervicogenic or somatic tinnitus. In contrast, primary tinnitus usually arises from the ear or auditory system and may be associated with hearing loss or other ear-related symptoms. I recommend a clinical examination and hearing assessment to identify the likely cause first. If the tinnitus is neck-related, treatment may include physiotherapy, posture correction, exercises and medicines, which may help reduce symptoms. — Dr Vinit Suri, Neurologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, Delhi

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I have been having constant body itching since last month. All my basic parameters are fine. The doctor recommended an antibiotic which I took for 25 days, but it gave no relief. I then consulted a dermatologist who also gave some medicine. I have been taking that for 15 days but that is also not helping. — Parmeshwar Singh (83), Shimla

Persistent itching without a rash at this age needs deeper evaluation, not more skin creams. Since basic parameters are normal, request comprehensive tests covering kidney, liver, thyroid, and blood count tests, plus fasting sugar levels. Dry skin also triggers itching, especially in cooler climates. Nerve-related itching is also common in elderly, and needs an altogether different treatment. Use a thick, fragrance-free moisturiser twice daily, lukewarm short baths, loose cotton clothes, and avoid hot water and harsh soaps. — Dr Aarish Bali, Consultant, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Ludhiana

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I have recently developed very, very dry eyes. I find it very painful to keep them open. If I close my eyes, my eyelids feel painful. My eyes also feel hard as stone. These problems worsen while using screens and driving. I have been using OTC tear drops but these are not helping.

— Mohinderjeet Singh (49), Mohali

If the eye is painful on closing, we need to rule out the presence of a foreign body or corneal involvement due to severe dryness. We also need to identify the underlying cause of severe dry eye, as it may be pathological. In particular, conditions such as Sjögren’s syndrome, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and other autoimmune diseases should be ruled out. — Dr Mukesh Vats, Retina and Eye

Consultant, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

I have developed cervical from prolonged sitting hours as I have a desk job. Recently, I experienced my second migraine attack, with severe dizziness that caused me to faint twice. My doctor prescribed MR, Vertin-16, and Tryptomer 25 for 10 days, which I am taking. How can I prevent future migraines, dizziness, and cervical problems naturally through lifestyle changes, exercises, posture correction, sleep, diet, and other non-medication approaches? — Alpana Arora (37), Rewari

A structured “SEEDS” approach (good sleep, exercise, eat healthy, maintain a headache diary, stress management), can reduce the frequency and severity of attacks. Practice exercises like slow head turns to retrain balance. Keep your computer monitor at eye level, support your lower back, and take 30-minute micro-breaks for chin tucks and shoulder rolls. Use a cold compress during migraine attacks; a warm compress eases cervical stiffness between attacks. Add magnesium and riboflavin-rich foods like almonds, spinach, and eggs; taper caffeine and alcohol gradually if using, and avoid skipping meals. Sleep 7 to 8 hours on a fixed schedule, and manage stress with yoga or breathing exercises. — Dr Trimaan Singh Sikand, Consultant, Interventional Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Jalandhar

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