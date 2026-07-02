Ask the expert: Stress can cause gastro issues

I have been suffering from acute gastric issues for many years now. Sometimes, it feels it is related to my mind. If I am stressed about something, I immediately lose my appetite. Other times, I experience pain, bloating and nausea without any cause or reason.

— Vanshika Sharma (32), Muktsar

These symptoms exhibit the gut-brain axis, the link between emotional stress and digestive function. Stress can trigger bloating and nausea and worsen symptoms of bowel disorders. These disorders typically affect the movement of the gastrointestinal tract and are associated with heightened intestinal sensitivity and altered intestinal secretions. Since this has persisted for years, meet a gastroenterologist for evaluation for chronic gastritis, rule out other underlying causes, and/or for managing present issue.

— Dr Purushottam Vashistha,

Gastroenterologist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, Mumbai

I am taking medicine for hypothyroidism and suffer from water retention very frequently. Are there any dietary or medicinal recommendations to control this condition?

— Mukta Bhasin (52), Rewari

The first and most important step is to get your thyroid function tests evaluated. If the reports are within the normal range, it indicates your dosage is appropriate and your thyroid levels are controlled. In such cases, no major dietary restrictions or medication changes may be required, and other possible causes of water retention should be investigated. These may include conditions related to the heart, kidneys, liver, or other hormonal imbalances. However, if the thyroid tests are abnormal, your medication dosage may need adjustment under medical supervision. It is advisable to avoid self-medication and consult an endocrinologist for a proper evaluation and personalised treatment plan.

— Dr Akansha Gautam, Endocrinologist, Livasa Hospital, Mohali

I stay alone and am quite active. Since coronary stenting six years ago, I regularly take DEPLATT-CV 20 besides a 45-minute evening walk. My diet is simple. Despite various desi concoctions, mucous, flowing or sticky at times, has persisted in the throat and nose for two months now. Are antibiotics inevitable?

— Lalit Bharadwaj (81), Panchkula

Continue your medications diligently; maintaining coronary stent patency remains a priority. Persistent mucus may point to pollution exposure or chronic age-related or allergic rhinitis, rather than any bacterial infection. Antibiotics are not always required for infections. Given your age and history, get it evaluated from an ENT specialist.

— Dr Mahesh Ghogare, Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Hospitals,

Navi Mumbai, Mumbai

I get diarrhoea-like symptoms after 3-4 hours of lunch, facing urgent need. There’s small amount of stool but a huge amount of mucus. I consulted a medicine specialist and gastroenterologist, who prescribed different medicines, which I took diligently. But the problem has resurfaced. I have also undergone stool and blood and USG tests which showed fatty liver. Please guide.

— Dr Aup Kumar Mandal (63), Karnal

Urgency after meals with mucus suggests colonic irritation. Common causes include irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhoea, small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or rarely inflammatory bowel disease. Recurrence after medicines often means the root cause — like food intolerances, celiac disease, or inflammation — isn’t addressed. Ask your gastroenterologist for tests for celiac disease and IBD, including faecal calprotectin and colonoscopy, if needed. Try a supervised low-FODMAP diet and track triggers. For fatty liver, cut refined carbs, fried food, and sugar. Daily 30-minute walk and weight management help both gut and liver. At 63, persistent symptoms need specialist review.

— Dr Pankaj Kumar, Gastroenterologist, Livasa Hospital, Mohali.

I work in the corporate sector and most of my time is spent indoors. I follow a very healthy diet, but I eat most of my meals on the go because of my hectic lifestyle. Despite eating healthy, I have been experiencing constant tiredness for past few months. Please suggest some remedies.

— Kavita Sinha (29), Bengaluru

Constant tiredness despite a healthy diet may be linked to irregular meal timings, stress, lack of sunlight exposure, poor sleep quality, dehydration, lack of exercise, poor posture, or nutritional deficiencies such as vitamin D, vitamin B12, or iron. Lack of exercise can lead to muscle dystrophy, reduced stamina, body aches and chronic fatigue. Bad posture can also lead to tiredness and chronic fatigue, especially in people working long hours indoors. Eating on the go may affect digestion and nutrient absorption. Maintain fixed meal timings, stay hydrated, exercise regularly, improve posture, and get adequate sunlight and sleep.

— Dr Anita Singla, Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospitals, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad