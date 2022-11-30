 Cannabis is no better than a placebo for treating pain, finds new research : The Tribune India

Cannabis is no better than a placebo for treating pain, finds new research

Meta-analysis show that pain is rated as being significantly less intense after treatment with a placebo, with a moderate to large effect depending on each person

Cannabis is no better than a placebo for treating pain, finds new research

Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock



Solna, November 30

Cannabis is one of the most widely used drugs in the world. While there are only a few countries where cannabis is legal for recreational use, many more countries have legalised the use of cannabis for medical reasons.

Reducing pain is one of the most common reasons people report using medical cannabis. According to a US national survey, 17 per cent of respondents who had reported using cannabis in the past year had been prescribed medical cannabis.

When it comes to self-medication, the numbers are even higher – with estimates that between 17-30 per cent of adults in North America, Europe and Australia reporting they use it to manage pain.

Although cannabis (and cannabis-derived products, such as CBD) may be widely used for reducing pain, how effective it really is in doing this is still unclear. This is what our recent systematic review and meta-analysis sought to uncover.

Our study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, suggests cannabis is no better at relieving pain than a placebo.

To conduct our study, we looked at the results of randomised controlled trials in which cannabis was compared with a placebo for the treatment of clinical pain. We specifically included studies that compared the change in pain intensity before and after treatment. In total, we looked at 20 studies involving almost 1,500 people altogether.

The studies we included looked at a variety of different pain conditions (such as neuropathic pain, which is caused by damage to the nerves, and multiple sclerosis) and types of cannabis products – including THC, CBD and synthetic cannabis (such as nabilone). These treatments were administered in a variety of ways, including via pill, spray, oil and smoked.

The majority of the study’s participants were female (62 per cent) and aged between 33 and 62. Most of the studies were conducted in the US, UK or Canada – though we also included studies from Brazil, Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Israel, the Czech Republic and Spain.

Our meta-analysis showed that pain was rated as being significantly less intense after treatment with a placebo, with a moderate to large effect depending on each person. Our team also observed no significant difference between cannabis and a placebo for reducing pain.

This corroborates the results of a 2021 meta-analysis. In fact, this 2021 meta-analysis also found that higher-quality studies with better blinding procedures (where both participants and researchers are unaware of who is receiving the active substance) actually had higher placebo responses.

This suggests that some placebo-controlled cannabis trials fail to ensure correct blinding, which may have led to an overestimation of the effectiveness of medical cannabis.

Our study also revealed many participants can distinguish between a placebo and active cannabis, despite having the same odour, taste and appearance. If they are aware that they are receiving or not receiving cannabinoids, they are more likely to provide a biased assessment of the effectiveness of the intervention. So to ensure researchers are observing the actual effect of cannabis, participants can’t know what they receive.

Our study also examined the way the studies were covered by the media and academic journals to see whether it related to the therapeutic effect participants reported. We did this because research has shown media coverage and information on the internet can affect the expectations that a person has of a treatment.

Media presence was measured through Altmetric, which is a method of evaluating mentions of a study in the media, blogs and on social media. Academic impact was measured in terms of citations by other researchers. We found a total of 136 news items in the media and blogs.

We categorised coverage as positive, negative or neutral depending on how the results were presenting concerning the effectiveness of cannabis for treating pain. The overwhelming majority of news items reported that cannabis had a positive effect for treating pain. This means that media coverage towards cannabis tends to be positive, regardless of what a study’s outcomes actually were.

There are numerous examples of the relationship between treatment expectations and placebo responses. If a person thinks they will experience relief from their pain by using a certain product or treatment, this can change the way they end up perceiving incoming pain signals – making them think their pain is less severe. Recent evidence suggests that the placebo effect may work even if we’re presented with evidence that contradicts our initial expectations.

We cannot say with 100 per cent certainty that media coverage is responsible for the high placebo response observed in our review.

But given placebos were shown to be just as good as cannabis for managing pain, our results show just how important it is to think about the placebo effect and how it can be influenced by external factors – such as media coverage. For treatments, such as cannabinoids, that receive a lot of media attention, we need to be extra rigorous in our clinical trials. (This article is syndicated by PTI from The Conversation)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi's farm house sealed in Gurugram's Sohna

2
Business

Toyota Kirloskar Vice Chairman Vikram S Kirloskar dies of heart attack

3
Health

48,500-year-old zombie virus revived by scientists in Russia

4
Business

Tata group to merge Vistara with Air India; Singapore Airlines to buy 25.1 pc stake in Air India

5
Business

Prannoy and Radhika Roy resign as Directors on board of RRPRH

6
Sports

BCCI serves conflict of interest notice on its president Roger Binny

7
Nation

China warns US not to interfere in its relationship with India: Pentagon

8
Delhi

Woman thrashes daughter’s father-in-law with slippers at Hindu Ekta Manch event held to seek justice for Shraddha

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

10
Diaspora

Census 2021: Number of Christians falls as Muslims, Hindus rise in England

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

Top News

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court challenging release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court to consider listing Bilkis Bano's plea against remission, release of rape, murder convicts

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice ...

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

Punjab police, BSF recover 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols from Ferozepur

Punjab police, BSF seize 5 AK-47 rifles, 5 pistols in Ferozepur

It was a follow-up of the seizure of 13 kg heroine

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

No place for Jagmeet Brar and Manpreet Ayali in SAD core committee

Jagmeet Brar has called a press conference in Chandigarh on ...

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

The President is on a two-day visit to Haryana


Cities

View All

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

Woman found dead at home in Amritsar, police suspect robbery bid

In Tarn Taran, 6-kg heroin seized from hexacopter

Batala: Man kills friend in fit of rage, concocts firing story, nailed

Man shot dead in Amritsar over minor dispute

Ludhiana cops to grill Amritsar IED case accused over SIM cards

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

In Chandigarh, President Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

In Chandigarh, President Droupadi Murmu interacts with health workers, women sportspersons of Haryana

Issue of overhead cables rocks Chandigarh MC House meeting

AAP pitches for 20,000-litre free water per month in Chandigarh

Two youths held with 15 stolen motorcycles in Chandigarh

12-year-old hangs herself at Zirakpur house

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Congress’ civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

Aaftab Poonawalla confesses to killing Shraddha during polygraph test

AAP’s MCD poll candidate Joginder Singh booked under Arms Act for ‘brandishing’ pistol: Police

Laxmi Singh takes charge as new Noida CP, first woman officer to head Police Commissionerate in UP

Pre-board exams in Delhi govt schools from Dec 15

Gangster Bishnoi’s aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Gangster Bishnoi's aide shot as 2 cousins fight

Cops crack down on hooligans, traffic violators

Man gets 10-yr jail for raping daughter of live-in partner

Paid 'poorly', Hoshiarpur rural health staff protest

Protesting farmers burn effigies

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth ~16 crore

STF arrests three smugglers with over 3-kg heroin worth Rs 16 crore

VB nabs ASI taking Rs 5K bribe

NIA searches key Bishnoi aide Rajgarh's Khanna residence

International driving training institute to come up in Doraha

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Cong sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted ~17L bank robbery, held

Congress sarpanch from Chamkaur Sahib plotted Rs 17L bank robbery in Patiala's Ghanaur, held

Encroachments removed from green belts outside 150 houses in Patiala

Despite ban, doctors continue private practice in Patiala

14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

3 night shelters come up for homeless in Patiala