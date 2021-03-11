Cell-based therapy shows promise against Type-1 diabetes

In Type 1 diabetes, immune system mistakenly destroys the cells within islets so patients have to take insulin by injection

Cell-based therapy shows promise against Type-1 diabetes

Photo for representational purpose only. File

Toronto, May 23

An islet cell transplant programme developed by a team of Canadian researchers is a safe, reliable and life-changing treatment for people with hard-to-control Type 1 diabetes.

Islets are clusters of cells which produce insulin, a hormone that allows the body to control the flow of energy from food, storing the excess after meals and releasing it to allow the body to function between meals.

In Type 1 diabetes, the immune system mistakenly destroys the cells within islets so patients have to take insulin by injection. Patients with hard-to-control or “brittle” diabetes face life-threatening low or high blood sugars and long-term complications.

“We’ve shown very clearly that islet transplantation is an effective therapy for patients with difficult-to-control Type 1 diabetes,” said James Shapiro, Professor of surgery at the University of Alberta. “This long-term safety data gives us confidence that we are doing the right thing.” “This data shows really strong proof that cell-based therapies can deliver a meaningful and transformative impact for people with diabetes,” added Peter Senior, director of the Alberta Diabetes Institute at the varsity.

“We are delivering something which all other treatments for diabetes don’t deliver—there’s a comfort, a predictability, a stability to blood sugar levels that don’t exist with anything else.” In the study published in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, the researchers report on patient survival, graft survival, insulin independence and protection from life-threatening low blood sugars for 255 patients who have received a total of more than 700 infusions of islets at the University of Alberta Hospital between March 1999 and October 2019.

The results showed that 70 per cent of the grafts survived for a median time of nearly six years, 79 per cent of the transplant recipients were able to stop taking insulin after two or more islet infusions and a median time of 95 days following the first transplant.

About 61 per cent were still insulin-independent a year later, 32 per cent at five years and eight per cent after 20 years, the researchers reported. While most patients had to resume taking insulin injections, the doses were usually much smaller than their original needs and their diabetes control was better.

“Being completely free of insulin is not the main goal,” said Shapiro. “It’s a big bonus, obviously, but the biggest goal for the patient - when their life has been incapacitated by wild, inadequate control of blood sugar and dangerous lows and highs - is being able to stabilise. It is transformational.”— IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

2
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

3
Entertainment

Karma is a b***h: Payal Rohatgi mocks at Kangana Ranaut as 'Dhaakad' records low opening

4
Punjab

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

5
Punjab

AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh gets 3-year rigorous imprisonment in assault case, granted bail

6
Chandigarh

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Range Rover mishap in Ambala: Girl sent to judicial custody

8
Himachal

Unable to repay loans, hotels among 163 Kangra properties stare at auction

9
Chandigarh

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

10
Punjab

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies
Jalandhar

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Watch: Exhausted ‘pandit ji’ asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am
Trending

Watch: Exhausted 'pandit ji' asks couple to run during pheras as it is already 3am

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Top News

India will work with partners for inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: PM Modi

India will work with partners for 'inclusive and flexible' Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, says PM Modi

New Delhi join US-led initiative to set up IPEF to bind part...

RBI Governor Das hints at another interest rate hike to tame inflation

RBI Governor Das hints at another interest rate hike to tame inflation

Retail inflation has been above RBI’s upper tolerance level ...

Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Will replace Anil Baijal, who resigned from the post last we...

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday

Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in Amritsar hospitals

Assistant professors, librarians' front takes out protest march in Amritsar

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps in Amritsar

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

CM Bhagwant Mann for more direct international flights from Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Two Chandigarh travel agents get 4-yr RI in cheating case

Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

Khadi Commission head Vinai Kumar Saxena is new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

Eyeing greener pastures abroad, Punjab youth falling prey to scams by travel agents

A cop with treasure trove of rare collection of butterflies

Car falls off Rama Mandi flyover in Jalandhar, one dies, 4 injured

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas in Hoshiarpur village

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Simarjeet Bains case: HC directs Punjab to file ‘specific affidavit’

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Navjot Sidhu having boiled vegetables from jail canteen, raises health concern of wheat allergy

Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections