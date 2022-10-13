 Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia, area on verge of famine : The Tribune India

Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia, area on verge of famine

Of more than 98,000 children screened between the ages of 6 and 59 months, 59 per cent were suffering from acute malnutrition, including 24 per cent whose cases were classified as severe

Child malnutrition soars in central Somalia, area on verge of famine

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



October 13

Acute malnutrition is surging among children displaced by drought and conflict in a part of central Somalia teetering on the edge of famine, according to a survey conducted by humanitarian agencies.

The United Nations warned at the beginning of September that two districts were projected to face famine between October and December, with more than half a million children in Somalia at risk of dying from malnutrition.

A screening conducted from Sept. 19-24 by U.N. agencies and other humanitarian groups in camps for internally displaced people in the Baidoa district found the situation quickly deteriorating.

Of more than 98,000 children screened between the ages of 6 and 59 months, 59 per cent were suffering from acute malnutrition, including 24 per cent whose cases were classified as severe, the report seen by Reuters shows.

A previous screening in June and July found 28.6 per cent of children in the camps were suffering from acute malnutrition, including 10.2 per cent with severe cases.

The two screenings used different methodologies, so the figures cannot be directly compared, but aid workers said the results clearly indicate a steep rise in hunger since July despite a massive scale-up of food aid.

“These very high malnutrition rates from the mass screenings are alarming and indicative of a rapidly deteriorating situation,” said Petroc Wilton, head of communications in Somalia for the World Food Programme (WFP), one of the U.N. agencies involved in the survey.

The last four rainy seasons in the Horn of Africa region have failed, making this the worst drought in 40 years. The crisis has been exacerbated by attacks by al Shabaab Islamist militants and high global food prices.

An area is considered to be experiencing famine when at least 30 per cent of children are suffering from acute malnutrition, at least 20 per cent of households face an extreme lack of food, and at least two out of every 10,000 people are dying each day from malnutrition or related diseases, according to the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) Initiative.

The initiative involves the United Nations, non-governmental organisations and governments. An IPC Famine Review Committee of four to six independent experts is responsible for approving any famine declaration.

In Somalia’s last famine in 2011, half of the more than 250,000 victims were later determined to have died before the famine was officially declared. Reuters

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
World

Pakistan's ex-chief justice shot dead outside mosque in Balochistan

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Punjab: Verka to raise milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season