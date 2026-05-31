Children 9 times more at risk to new tobacco, warn experts

Children are up to nine times more likely than adults to be attracted to new tobacco and nicotine products, making them the primary targets of industry marketing strategies, leading public health experts warned on World No Tobacco Day on Sunday.

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The experts said the tobacco and nicotine industry is increasingly using flavours, sleek designs, digital promotion and other tactics to make its products appealing to young people, raising concerns about a new generation becoming addicted to nicotine.

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The warning comes as the world marks this year’s World No Tobacco Day under the theme, “Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction”, which focuses on exposing the tactics and strategies used to make tobacco and nicotine products appear attractive, particularly to children.

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Dr Shalini Singh, Director of ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR), said tobacco and nicotine often focus their marketing efforts on children and young adults as most users start consuming such products during adolescence or early adulthood.

“That is why the marketing tactics are designed to create curiosity, experimentation and eventually addiction,” she said on Sunday during a webinar organised by Tobacco Free India, a citizens’ initiative.

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She said the challenge today extends beyond traditional tobacco products and includes newer nicotine products that are often perceived as less harmful and risky than they actually are.

Former Chief of the National Cancer Institute in Delhi, Dr Alok Thakar, said tobacco continues to impose a heavy burden on India’s health system.

“As oncologists, we witness the consequences of tobacco use every day. Many tobacco-related cancers are preventable, yet thousands of families continue to suffer because addiction often begins at a young age,” he said.

In a separate development, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced the World No Tobacco Day Award 2026 for the ICMR-National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR) in recognition of its contribution to tobacco control and cancer prevention. The award is among the highest recognitions conferred by the WHO in the field of tobacco control.

Describing the recognition as an encouragement for the wider tobacco control community, Dr Singh said, “It reinforces the importance of sustained efforts in research, awareness, policy support and public engagement. India has made important progress, but the tobacco and nicotine landscape continues to evolve and requires continued vigilance.” Dr Thakar cautioned that many people continue to underestimate the risks associated with smokeless tobacco products.

“In India, a significant proportion of oral cancer cases are linked to products such as gutkha, khaini and similar forms of smokeless tobacco. The packaging may change and the marketing may evolve, but the health consequences remain serious,” he said.

Former NCERT Director Professor JbS Rajput said the issue should be viewed not only as a health challenge but also as an educational and social concern.

“The WHO finding that children are nine times more likely to be attracted to new tobacco and nicotine products is a wake-up call for society. We cannot leave this battle to the health authorities alone. Schools, parents and communities have a critical role in helping children recognise manipulation, resist peer pressure and make informed choices,” he said.

According to the WHO, at least 40 million children aged 13-15 years worldwide currently use at least one tobacco product. In contrast, over 15 million adolescents in the same age group already use e-cigarettes. In countries with available data, children are on average nine times more likely than adults to vape.

While India took a major step by banning e-cigarettes in 2019, experts noted that concerns remain regarding illegal access, online sales channels and social media content that may continue to expose young people to nicotine products and related promotional messages.

“The appeal is carefully constructed. Young people often see only the attractive side of the product and not the addiction and health consequences that follow,” Dr Singh said.

Rajput said parents and teachers must become active partners in prevention efforts. “When children develop confidence, critical thinking and a strong value system, they are better equipped to resist harmful influences,” he said.

According to government and public health estimates, tobacco use causes nearly 1.35 million deaths in India every year. Studies have estimated the economic burden attributable to tobacco use at more than Rs. 1.77 lakh crore annually, reflecting healthcare costs as well as productivity losses.

Dr Thakar emphasised that prevention remains the most effective strategy for reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases.

“The most successful cancer treatment is the cancer that never develops. Every child protected from tobacco addiction today represents a healthier future for India,” he said.

The webinar was moderated by health communicator Mukesh Kejriwal and brought together experts from the fields of public health, cancer prevention and education to discuss the challenges posed by tobacco and nicotine addiction among children and youth.