Chronic constipation can inflame intestines

Dinesh (72), had prolonged constipation. He had mild pain in the lower left abdomen, nausea, bloating and gas. A tomography test showed he had diverticulosis of the left colon.

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Vaneeta (61) developed severe pain in her abdomen. When she came to the PGI OPD, she had fever, the doctor noted tenderness and vague lump on touching her left lower abdomen.

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What is diverticulosis

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In diverticulosis, intestine forms small pouches where the outer muscular layer of the intestine is weak. This outer layer can become weak due to increase in colonic pressure, especially in people who are chronically constipated. Eventually these weak spots in the intestine’s wall give way and develop bulges or small pouches. The condition is called diverticulosis.

These bulges are more common in the left colon, but can still occur in other parts of colon. Dinesh has uncomplicated diverticulosis. Vaneeta was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

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Sometimes these pouches can become inflamed or infected as happened to Vaneeta. This is termed as diverticulitis.

Traditionally, diverticulosis was considered a disease of western elderly population. With changes in lifestyle and dietary habits, it is becoming common in the developing world, including India. It increases with age but remains asymptomatic in most individuals. A point of concern is the rising number of middle-aged Indian patients.

Risk factors

Some of the risk factors include increasing age, sedentary lifestyle, use of painkillers, steroids and opioids, and low fibre intake in our diet. Some recent research has also found that changes in the gut microbiome and certain genetic risk factors are associated with the disease.

With increased longevity, changes in diet with an unhealthy shift towards processed and ultra-processed foods, a reduction in the intake of fruits and vegetables, and increasingly sedentary lifestyle, the prevalence of diverticulosis is expected to increase in India.

Complications

A majority of individuals with diverticulosis remain asymptomatic. Less than 10 per cent develop acute diverticular disease. Over time, 25 per cent patients may develop recurrent symptoms and only around 10 per cent face complications which needs surgery.

Nearly 75 per cent patients do not have complications, but may face abdominal pain, constipation, etc. It remains unclear if these symptoms are due to diverticulosis or the disease is detected as part of evaluation of these symptoms.

Around 25 per cent people with diverticulosis may have complications which may result in inflammation in the outpouching. This inflammation may eventually result in abscess formation or infection in the outpouching or even perforation of the colon/intestine. Some patients with diverticulosis may also develop bleeding from these pouches causing blood in the stools.

Diagnosis

In asymptomatic cases, diverticulosis is generally detected due to other problems, usually during colonoscopy or imaging tests like computed tomography (CT) of the abdomen.

Individuals with complications may develop rectal bleeding, fever, pain or tenderness in the abdomen, abdominal distension and lumps. Symptomatic or complicated diverticular disease is best diagnosed using a CT scan, which not only reveals the presence of the bulges/pouches, but also if these are infected or perforated.

Colonoscopy is avoided in diverticulitis patients, during the ‘active’ or painful phase of the disease to prevent injury to the inflamed colon. However, it is typically scheduled 6-8 weeks after the symptoms have cleared. This follow-up is important to confirm the diagnosis and ensure that no other issues, such as polyps or underlying colon cancer, were masked by the inflammation.

Treatment

Asymptomatic diverticulosis, usually diagnosed through unrelated CT or colonoscopy, is best managed by changes in lifestyle. Usually an intake of high-fibre (30 gm/per day) diet is suggested for these patients. This helps reduce pressure in the colon by obviating constipation and reduces development of diverticulosis. However, the increase in fibre intake should be done gradually as a sudden increase may cause bloating.

Other changes include checking or reducing weight, quitting smoking and regular physical activity. When the disease is uncomplicated, there is no need for any medicine, antibiotics, etc. Sometimes, affected people avoid having seeds for the fear of obstructing these bulges, but there is no need to stop nuts/seeds.

Treating complications

It is best treated on the basis of the severity, with early stages best managed with treatment using antibiotics. In complicated cases with perforation or in patients where there is no improvement with medical therapy, surgery is considered to control infection, and removal of the diseased colonic segment.

— The writer is Additional Professor, Gastroenterology, PGI, Chandigarh