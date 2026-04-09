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Home / Health / Cool cucumber: A simple superfood for summer

Cool cucumber: A simple superfood for summer

Promotes hydration, supports digestion and enhances heart and skin health

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Health Desk Tribune
Health Desk Tribune
Updated At : 05:17 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Kheera is made up of about 95 per cent water, making it an excellent natural hydrator. FILE
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As temperatures rise during summer, staying hydrated and nourished becomes essential. One of the easiest and most effective additions to a daily diet is kheera (cucumber), a refreshing vegetable known for its cooling properties and health benefits.

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Rich in hydration and nutrients

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Kheera is made up of about 95 per cent water, making it an excellent natural hydrator. It also contains essential nutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin K, potassium and magnesium. These nutrients help maintain electrolyte balance and support overall body functions during hot weather.

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Supports digestion and detoxification

Eating kheera aids digestion due to its high fiber content. It helps prevent common summer issues like acidity and constipation. Additionally, its natural detoxifying properties assist in flushing out toxins, keeping the body light and energised.

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Good for skin and blood pressure

The antioxidants present in kheera promote healthy, glowing skin by reducing inflammation and preventing dryness. Its potassium content also helps regulate blood pressure levels, supporting heart health. Studies suggest cucumbers are highly effective in managing blood pressure. One study found that daily consumption of cucumber juice for 12 days helped reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure in elderly patients with hypertension. Another study confirmed a reduction in diastolic blood pressure in groups consuming cucumber juice.

When and how to consume

Kheera can be eaten at any time of the day but is best consumed during mid-morning or as part of lunch. It can be added to salads, raita, or eaten raw with a pinch of salt and lemon. Incorporating kheera into daily meals is a simple yet powerful way to stay cool, hydrated and healthy throughout the summer season.

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