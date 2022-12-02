 Covid pandemic altered teens’ brains, finds study : The Tribune India

Covid pandemic altered teens’ brains, finds study

Adolescents assessed after the pandemic shutdowns had more severe internalising mental health problems and more advanced brain age

Covid pandemic altered teens’ brains, finds study

Photo for representation only. Thinkstock



PTI

Washington, December 2

A new study suggested that pandemic-related stressors have physically aged brains of adolescents, according to a study.

The new findings indicate that the neurological and mental health effects of the pandemic on adolescents may have been even worse, the study said. They have been published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science.

In 2020 alone, according to the study by Stanford University, US, reports of anxiety and depression in adults rose by more than 25 per cent compared to the previous years.

"We already know from global research that the pandemic has adversely affected mental health in youth, but we didn't know what, if anything, it was doing physically to their brains," said first author on the paper, Ian Gotlib, Stanford University.

Changes in brain structure occur naturally as we age, Gotlib noted.

During puberty and early teenage years, kids' bodies experience increased growth in both the hippocampus and the amygdala, areas of the brain that respectively control access to certain memories and help to modulate emotions. At the same time, tissues in the cortex, an area involved in executive functioning, become thinner.

By comparing MRI scans from a cohort of 163 children taken before and during the pandemic, Gotlib's study showed that this developmental process sped up in adolescents as they experienced the covid lockdowns.

Until now, he said, these sorts of accelerated changes in "brain age" have appeared only in children who have experienced chronic adversity, whether from violence, neglect, family dysfunction, or a combination of multiple factors.

Although those experiences are linked to poor mental health outcomes later in life, it is unclear whether the changes in brain structure that the Stanford team observed are linked to changes in mental health, Gotlib noted.

"It's also not clear if the changes are permanent," said Gotlib, who is also the director of the Stanford Neurodevelopment, Affect, and Psychopathology Laboratory at Stanford University.

"Will their chronological age eventually catch up to their 'brain age'? If their brain remains permanently older than their chronological age, it's unclear what the outcomes will be in the future.

"For a 70- or 80-year-old, you'd expect some cognitive and memory problems based on changes in the brain, but what does it mean for a 16-year-old if their brains are aging prematurely?" said Gotlib.

Originally, Gotlib explained, his study was not designed to look at the impact of covid on brain structure.

Before the pandemic, his lab had recruited a cohort of children and adolescents from around the San Francisco Bay Area to participate in a long-term study on depression during puberty – but when the pandemic hit, he could not conduct regularly-scheduled MRI scans on those youth, the study said.

"Then, nine months later, we had a hard restart," Gotlib said.

Once Gotlib could continue brain scans from his cohort, the study was a year behind schedule. Under normal circumstances, it would be possible to statistically correct for the delay while analysing the study's data – but the pandemic was far from a normal event.

"That technique only works if you assume the brains of 16-year-olds today are the same as the brains of 16-year-olds before the pandemic with respect to cortical thickness and hippocampal and amygdala volume," Gotlib said.

"After looking at our data, we realised that they're not. Compared to adolescents assessed before the pandemic, adolescents assessed after the pandemic shutdowns not only had more severe internalising mental health problems, but also had reduced cortical thickness, larger hippocampal and amygdala volume, and more advanced brain age," said Gotlib.

These findings could have major implications for other longitudinal studies that have spanned the pandemic. If kids who experienced the pandemic show accelerated development in their brains, scientists will have to account for that abnormal rate of growth in any future research involving this generation, said the study.

These findings might also have serious consequences for an entire generation of adolescents later in life, added co-author Jonas Miller, University of Connecticut, US.

"Adolescence is already a period of rapid reorganisation in the brain, and it's already linked to increased rates of mental health problems, depression, and risk-taking behavior," said Miller.

"Now you have this global event that's happening, where everyone is experiencing some kind of adversity in the form of disruption to their daily routines – so it might be the case that the brains of kids who are 16 or 17 today are not comparable to those of their counterparts just a few years ago," said Miller.

In the future, Gotlib plans to continue following the same cohort of kids through later adolescence and young adulthood, tracking whether the covid pandemic has changed the trajectory of their brain development over the long term.

Gotlib also plans to track the mental health of these teens and will compare the brain structure of those who were infected with the virus with those who were not, with the goal of identifying any subtle differences that may have occurred. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

3
Punjab

Day after party excludes him from revised core committee, Jagmeet Brar challenges SAD

4
Brand Connect

Warehouse Update - Let's Keto Gummies Australia Untold Truth You Must Know It

5
Nation

Mumbai airport chaos: Computer systems restored after nearly 2 hours

6
Entertainment

'My aim was never to insult people, their relatives': Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid apologises for his remarks on The Kashmir Files

7
Trending

Viral video: After iron bridge, train engine and mobile tower, miscreants now ‘steal’ 2 km road in Bihar; see how

8
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal's son-in-law Adesh Partap Kairon part of Akali Dal rebel front

9
Nation

NRI forgets bag with jewellery worth Rs 1 crore in cab, Noida police recover it

10
Nation

IMD forecasts warmer winter for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Western UP and Rajasthan

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...

Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder

Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder

Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...


Cities

View All

Drone with 5kg heroin recovered near international border in Punjab

Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Six members of snatchers’ gang nabbed, arms seized in Amritsar

Narco-terror module busted, 2 held after 4-km chase in Amritsar

Sidhu Moosewala's father: Will give Rs 2 cr to whoever informs about Goldy Brar

MAKA Trophy back home, Guru Nanak Dev University erupts in celebration

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Chandigarh Administration eyes plugging flow of sewage into choes by Dec 31

Plant upgraded, Chandigarh starts processing 100% dry waste

Chandigarh: OPDs kick off at GMCH’s Sec-48 centre

No bar on counting of torn vote, says HC

Rs 9.3-cr NGT fine to be spent on treating waste

MCD poll: AAP promises timely salary to sanitation workers

MCD poll: AAP promises timely salary to sanitation workers

Post-Guj, Mann's team descends on Capital

AAP to draw a blank, says Uttarakhand CM

Gang selling fake iPhones busted; 3 held

Missing youth found dead

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

On Day 6, women from Doaba join protesting farmers at Jalandhar DAC

Doaba braces up for 'NRI milni' on December 16

Treated water to be used for irrigation, says Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Soon after Punjab minister Meet Hayer's visit, AAP workers fight in Phagwara

Plan to stop encroachment, make traffic smooth: Hoshiarpur DC

Main conspirator in 2021 Ludhiana court bomb blast arrested from Delhi airport

Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport

Money changer loot case solved in 24 hrs; 2 nabbed

3 armed miscreants take away mobike from village resident

3 robbers land in police net

District remains a swine flu hotspot with maximum deaths, cases in state

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Divers seek insurance cover, govt jobs

Patiala: Urban Estate Phase-II, residents up in arms over PDA’s anti-encroachment drive

SGPC launches signature drive in Patiala seeking release of Sikh prisoners

Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project