DGHS issues advisory to protect citizens from heat stress, illnesses; recommends AYUSH remedies

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Union health ministry, in coordination with the Ayush ministry, has issued an advisory suggesting cooling refreshments, breathing techniques and yoga practices to reduce heat stress amid rising temperatures.

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In view of heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of India, the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and homoeopathy) vertical under the DGHS, along with the Ministry of Ayush, has issued a comprehensive public health advisory for the summer season.

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It provides a detailed guide for the general public, vulnerable groups, employers, workers and participants in mass gatherings and sports events to protect themselves from heat stress and related illnesses.

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It emphasised adequate hydration, avoiding direct exposure to sunlight during afternoon hours, wearing light cotton clothing, and consuming seasonal fruits and electrolyte-rich fluids.

According to the advisory, infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly, outdoor workers and people suffering from chronic illnesses such as heart disease and hypertension are particularly vulnerable during heatwave conditions and require special care and monitoring.

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Special precautions have also been advised for workplaces, public gatherings and outdoor activities, including provision of shaded rest areas, regular hydration breaks, acclimatisation measures for workers and awareness creation regarding symptoms of heat stress.

The advisory urged citizens to remain alert for symptoms of heat-related illnesses such as dizziness, headache, nausea, altered mental status, high body temperature, dehydration, seizures and loss of consciousness.

Heatstroke has been identified as a medical emergency requiring immediate medical attention, with the advisory recommending prompt use of emergency helplines 108 or 102 in severe cases.

The advisory also incorporates traditional wellness and preventive measures from various AYUSH systems for combating heatwave conditions.

The Ayurveda section recommends cooling dietary practices, intake of hydrating beverages such as buttermilk, coconut water and lemon-based drinks, and use of traditional preparations including Nimbu Phala Panaka (lemonade), Amra Prapanaka (raw mango 'sharbat') and Chincha Panaka (tamarind drink) to help regulate body temperature during extreme heat.

The Siddha and Yoga sections advise adoption of cooling refreshments and breathing techniques such as Sheetali Pranayama along with gentle yoga practices to reduce heat stress.

The Unani system recommends herbal applications to prevent sunburn and dehydration, while the homoeopathy section suggests precautionary measures during peak heat hours.

The advisory further encouraged people to include hydrating and cooling food items such as cucumber, watermelon, lime, musk melon, ash gourd and tomatoes in their daily diet during the summer season.

Citizens have also been advised to regularly follow weather updates issued by the India Meteorological Department and take necessary precautions during heatwave alerts.