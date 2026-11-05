Do we need mineral supplements?

Until the Covid-19 pandemic, most of us gave little thought to zinc (Zn) as a nutrient. It went unnoticed as a standard component of multivitamin tablets. For many of us, zinc was the “G” in GI (galvanised iron) pipes.

Although the WHO and UNICEF have long recommended Zn alongside ORS (oral rehydration solution) for childhood diarrhoea, demand for Zn tablets surged during the pandemic as an immune booster. Its role in preventing Covid-19 remained unclear. Zinc, however, has been an essential component of a formulation to slow the progression of age-related macular degeneration for more than two decades.

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Minerals are conventionally divided into micro and macrominerals. Zn is a micromineral, along with copper (Cu), iron (Fe), iodine (I), and selenium (Se), all of which are required in amounts less than 100 mg per day. In contrast, macrominerals such as magnesium, calcium, phosphorus, sodium, and potassium are typically required in amounts greater than 100 mg per day.

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All minerals play diverse yet critical roles in the body. Iron is a key component of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to all parts of the body. Copper plays a critical role in iron metabolism. Anaemia remains common among Indian children and women. Iron deficiency is a major contributor, alongside other nutritional deficiencies and parasitic infestations. Anaemia can adversely affect growth, development and learning.

Iodine is the key building block of thyroid hormones and is concentrated in the thyroid gland. Its deficiency leads to goitre, hypothyroidism, and low intelligence. In the 1850s, the French physician and botanist Gaspard Adolphe Chatin first linked goitre and intellectual deficiency to low iodine levels in water in the Alpine valleys. The explanation that glaciers and floods, over thousands of years, had washed iodine out of the mountain soils came much later. A large goitre belt around the Great Lakes in the US prompted the voluntary iodisation of common salt in 1924. Since 1984, India has compulsorily iodised all edible salt.

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Zinc is a cofactor in hundreds of enzymes and plays a key role in immunity and tissue repair. It is also key to taste and smell. Selenium contributes to antioxidant enzymes and thyroid and reproductive functions.

Magnesium is essential for normal muscle and nerve function and is required in many metabolic processes. Calcium and phosphorus are major components of bones and teeth. Potassium and sodium are vital electrolytes that help maintain fluid balance inside and outside the cell compartments, respectively. Potassium is also vital for maintaining heart rhythm.

A well-balanced, diverse diet of whole grains, dals, vegetables, seeds and milk can meet the daily mineral requirements of most of the healthy individuals. No single food contains all the minerals, but several foods supply more than one. Dals, including chana dal, rajma and lobia, provide iron, zinc and copper. Whole wheat adds zinc and selenium. Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc and magnesium.

Green leafy vegetables such as spinach provide iron and magnesium, as well as almonds which also provide magnesium. Sunflower seeds contain selenium. The selenium in wheat, dals and vegetables depends on the soil in which they are grown. Brazil nuts can contain exceptionally high and variable amounts. Milk and its products are rich in calcium and phosphorus. Coconut water and bananas are good sources of potassium. Iodised table salt is the major source of both sodium and iodine.

For non-vegetarians, organ meats, red meat, fish, chicken and eggs provide iron, zinc and selenium. Prawns and crabs are also excellent sources of zinc. Meats provide haem iron, which the body absorbs far more easily than the non-haem iron in plant foods.

Vegans need to watch their calcium and zinc intake. They may require supplementation. Iron requirements rise sharply during pregnancy. In India, pregnant women are routinely prescribed iron and folic acid tablets, and calcium from the second trimester onwards.

Phytates in legumes and whole grains can reduce iron and zinc absorption, while oxalates in certain vegetables, such as spinach, can reduce calcium absorption. Drinking tea with meals can reduce non-haem iron absorption. Soaking and sprouting legumes can reduce phytate levels. Adding lemon juice, tomatoes, bell peppers or other vitamin C-rich foods to a meal improves non-haem iron absorption.

Excessive iron intake, particularly from supplements, can be harmful. The body has no regular way to eliminate excess iron. Iron overload can damage organs, including the liver, and may lead to cirrhosis. Excessive iron intake also interferes with copper and zinc absorption, and excessive zinc intake interferes with iron and copper absorption. Mineral supplements are no substitute for a well-balanced, diverse diet, and should not be taken unless your doctor advises them.

— The writer is Emeritus

Professor, PGI, Chandigarh