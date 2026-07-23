DOCTOR SPEAK: Can injections save your knee

Asha (46) had mild intermittent pain in both knee joints. She was diagnosed with grade 2 osteoarthritis (OA), advised to lose weight and do strengthening exercises for knee muscles. Asha was given hyaluronic acid injections in both joints to manage pain and check further wear and tear of joints. That was in 2012. She migrated to USA subsequently. In her last online consultation some two weeks ago, she reported her knee joints are doing well even 14 years later.

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Savita (65) was on wheelchair due to disabling pain in the right knee with grade 4 OA. She was injected a cocktail of steroid and hyaluronic acid. The injections gained her six months of pain-free, active life minus the wheelchair. However, she had to undergo knee replacement surgery as she had grade 4 OA. The OA happens mainly due to ageing, though certain predisposing factors like obesity, malalignment of the joints, previous fractures/ ligament injuries and certain diseases like infections and rheumatoid arthritis prepone the disease in younger people.

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A worn-out knee joint because of OA results from degenerative mechanical damage of the white glistening protective layer called hyaline cartilage that covers the bony surfaces of the joints and provides frictionless, pain-free and smooth motion. When this layer is lost, the bony surfaces start getting friction, bone spurs, and chronic inflammation leading to painful joints.

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OA is divided into four grades with increasing severity from grade 1 to grade 4. In the first two grades, the patients are often asymptomatic or have mild intermittent pain. Grade 3 patients have mild to moderate pain, while grade 4 disease causes disabling painful joints.

Mechanics of four main shots

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These four injections in the knee joint have been frequently presented as an alternative to knee surgery.

However, the science is not able to provide any strong evidence that injections can regrow the lost cartilage. These injections include:

Steroid injections: They are synthetic anti-inflammatory agents that rapidly provide pain relief, usually within days. However, the effect is purely temporary and such injections are mainly used to postpone the knee surgery. Too frequent use can accelerate the degeneration of the cartilage. Further, the knee replacement surgery should not usually be undertaken within three months of the last steroid injection to reduce the risk of postoperative infection.

Hyaluronic acid (HA) injections: Normally, the joints contain a viscous synovial fluid, rich in HA, which acts as a shock absorber. This lubricant gets denatured and thinned in worn-out joints. HA injection formulations are viscous in consistency and mechanically mimic this fluid. It is indicated to work in initial grades of OA and may slow down the progression of the disease to grade 4. However, HA does not re-grow the cartilage in grade 4 disease, and may only provide temporary pain relief due to anti-inflammatory and lubricating properties.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections: This involves drawing a patient's own blood to isolate concentrated platelets with a centrifuge machine and reinjecting it into the knee. Platelets contain growth factors that temporarily slow down inflammatory pathways, thus controlling the pain. Extensive research shows that the PRP injections, too, do not rebuild the lost structural cartilage.

Stem cell injections: Recently, stem cell injections are being recommended and marketed as a regenerative medicine, with a belief that the stem cells can rebuild a worn-out cartilage. These injections have not been approved by the FDA.

However, large-scale clinical trials demonstrate that stem cells do not directly regrow the lost cartilage. Rather, they stimulate the release of anti-inflammatory proteins, cytokines, and growth factors and thus toning down the inflammatory environment of an arthritic knee. They are also thought to stimulate the cartilage-forming cells in the joint in the initial grades of osteoarthritis. However, the America Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has issued its recommendation that there is little, if any, evidence that the injected stem cells survive long enough to multiply and create healthy new tissue. Readers may get more information from the AAOS website (https://www.orthoinfo.org/treatment/use-of-stem-cells-in-orthopaedics/).

Knee injections are not a cure for an already worn-out cartilage. Whether utilising a standard steroid shot or an advanced stem cell treatment, these procedures mainly reduce localised inflammation and thus may ease disabling pain. They may be protective to the knee joints if injected in early grades of OA and may help to buy time for a few weeks or months in grade 4 OA for postponing knee replacement, which becomes inevitable at this late stage.

— The writer is Chairman and HoD, Orthopaedics, Paras Hospital, Panchkula