Doctor Speak: When PPD goes unnoticed

Riya (31), a first-time mother, delivered a healthy baby boy after a difficult pregnancy. Yet, amid celebrations, she felt emotionally empty. She would cry frequently, struggled to sleep even when the baby slept, and constantly feared she was failing as a mother. Whenever she spoke about it to her family, she was told that this was normal after delivery.

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When her symptoms persisted for months, the family finally consulted a psychologist, and she was diagnosed with postpartum depression. Riya eventually recovered with therapy and family support, which if given earlier, she could have avoided suffering for so long.

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Postpartum depression (PPD) is a medically recognised mental health condition that can affect women after childbirth. While many mothers experience mood swings, crying spells, irritability or anxiety after delivery due to hormonal changes and exhaustion, these baby blues are mostly temporary.

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However, when symptoms like sadness, fear, hopelessness, anxiety, anger, emotional numbness, or exhaustion continue for weeks and begin affecting routine activities, mother and baby’s bonding and their health, and family relations, it may indicate PPD.

Experts estimate that approximately 23.5 per cent of new mothers in India or nearly 2 in every 10 mothers experience PPD. Yet, most cases remain unrecognised, as symptoms are often treated as normal. Most Indian mothers are expected to ‘adjust’ immediately after delivery — manage breastfeeding, baby care, recover physically, and return to routine life. This pressure often prevents mothers from expressing emotional distress.

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Many mothers feel guilty admitting that they are struggling as society expects them to feel joyful. Neha (35), a working new mother, who was also affected with PPD, says comparisons with other older mothers — they have also raised kids but without any fuss — worsened her anxiety. She started avoiding everyone, as her being overwhelmed and fearful was dubbed as an overreaction.

A major challenge with PPD is that it does not ‘look obvious’. A mother may still act normal or look happy while silently struggling emotionally. Every pregnancy and support system is different. Reading about postpartum depression may create awareness, but self-diagnosis may not be enough, as many women may not have the agency, or support to seek treatment. That’s why awareness is crucial.

Recognising PPD symptoms

Persistent sadness/crying

Extreme exhaustion beyond normal tiredness

Anxiety, panic, irritability, or anger

No emotional detachment with baby

Difficulty in sleeping even when baby sleeps

Guilt, hopelessness, or fear of being a “bad mother”

Avoiding social interactions

Emotional withdrawal or losing interest in daily life

If these symptoms continue for more than two weeks, seek professional help.

How families can help

Don’t compare and/or dismiss a new mom’s feelings. She does not need constant advice or comparisons, but needs rest, reassurance, emotional safety, and practical help — help in baby care, or house work, regular medical check-ups, or simply allowing her to rest or sleep. It can make a significant difference.

Most importantly, families should encourage seeking professional help without shame. Postpartum depression is treatable, and seeking help is not weakness. Treatment may include counselling and lifestyle changes, including active family help, when required. Recovery takes time, patience, and understanding.

Why ignoring PPD can be harmful

Untreated PPD harms both the mother and the baby’s health, mom’s post-birth recovery, mother-baby bond, baby’s growth, and overall family relations. Some studies show that PPD is one of the reasons for a rise in infant mortality rate and maternal mortality and morbidity risk. The only way forward is awareness and seeking professional help if PPD happens.

— The writer is Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospital, Panchkula