DoctorSpeak: Don’t be shy, seek help for bladder control issues

Jalandhar’s Sushma Mehta (76) had suddenly become a recluse, avoiding family gatherings and travelling. Even a simple laugh or an occasional sneeze or cough would make her anxious. Because it would trigger urine leakage and the problem had gradually worsened. Like most old people, she assumed it was an inevitable part of ageing. When her erratic behaviour worsened, her family sought medical advice. Sushma was diagnosed with stress urinary incontinence caused by weakened pelvic floor muscles. With guided exercises and a few lifestyle changes, her symptoms improved, so did her confidence.

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Ajit Singh (74) of Amritsar had a different struggle. He would rush to the toilet frequently, often waking multiple times at night. Sometimes, he couldn’t make it in time. Embarrassed, he didn’t tell anyone. Medical evaluation revealed an enlarged prostate affecting his bladder control. With treatment and bladder training, his situation became manageable.

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Urinary incontinence or involuntary urine leakage is a widespread issue among older adults. Yet, most elderly keep quiet about it due to embarrassment, lack of awareness, or the belief that it is a normal part of ageing. While it is a common problem, it is also a treatable and manageable problem.

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As the body ages, several changes take place that affect bladder control. In women, menopause causes a drop in oestrogen levels, which weakens the tissues supporting the bladder and urethra. This makes leakage likely, especially during activities that put pressure on the abdomen, such as coughing, laughing, or lifting. In men, prostate enlargement is a major contributing factor. It can interfere with urine flow and prevent complete bladder emptying, leading to urgency, frequency, and sometimes leakage.

There are other factors also. Chronic conditions like diabetes can affect nerve function and bladder control. Stroke or Parkinson’s disease may disrupt signals between the brain and bladder, leading to leakage. Certain medications, reduced mobility, and even constipation can worsen symptoms. For some elderly individuals, reaching the toilet in time becomes difficult due to physical or cognitive limitations, causing functional incontinence.

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Urinary incontinence does not affect everyone similarly. Some people may face leakage while coughing or laughing — this is known as stress incontinence. Others may feel a sudden, intense urge to urinate and are unable to hold it. This is called urge incontinence. In men, especially those with prostate issues, overflow incontinence may occur, where the bladder does not empty completely, causing frequent dribbling. Understanding these differences is important because treatment varies depending on the type.

Despite it being a common problem, many older people hesitate to talk about it. Beyond the physical inconvenience, incontinence can take a toll on emotional well-being. Besides embarrassment, it can cause anxiety, and social withdrawal, affecting overall quality of life.

The good news is that help is available, and in many cases, simple interventions can make a significant difference after right diagnosis and basic tests to rule out infections or other conditions. A bladder diary, tracking fluid intake and urination patterns, can also provide useful insights.

Treatment is rarely one-size-fits-all, but it is often effective. Pelvic floor exercises called Kegels are especially helpful in strengthening pelvic-floor muscles that control urination, particularly in women.

Both men and women can benefit from Kegel exercises. Regular practice can improve bladder control, especially in cases related to prostate issues or ageing. Bladder training techniques, where patients gradually increase the time between bathroom visits, can improve control over urgency.

Lifestyle changes like keeping a healthy weight, limiting caffeine and alcohol, staying physically active, and managing fluid intake can help reduce symptoms. Addressing underlying medical issues like diabetes or prostate enlargement is equally important.

In some cases, medications may be prescribed to relax the bladder or improve its function. For those with mobility challenges, simple changes like ensuring easy access to toilets or using supportive aids (such as absorbent pads or adult diapers) can make daily life more manageable.

Prevention and early action are key. Regular pelvic floor exercises, even before symptoms begin, can help maintain bladder strength. Staying active, eating a balanced diet, and managing chronic conditions effectively can reduce the risk or severity of incontinence. Most importantly, it is essential to change the conversation around urinary incontinence. Elderly should feel comfortable talking about this problem without embarrassment.

Seeking help early can make management easier and improve their health and quality of life. As seen in the cases of Sushma and Ajit, the right diagnosis and family support helped restore control and confidence. With awareness, support, and the right treatment, elderly can continue to lead active, dignified, and fulfilling lives.

— The writer is Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Cloudnine Hospital, Ludhiana

Symptoms to watch out for

— Leakage of urine during coughing, sneezing, or laughing

— Sudden, strong urge to urinate and difficulty in holding it

— Frequent urination, especially waking up multiple times at night

TIPS to manage incontinence

— Do not ignore early symptoms and seek medical help promptly

— Practice Kegel exercises daily (for both men and women)

— Limit caffeine, alcohol, and fizzy drinks

— Maintain a healthy weight to reduce pressure on the bladder

— Consume fibre-rich foods and stay hydrated to check constipation

— Don’t hold urine for long

— Don’t feel embarrassed to use adult diapers if needed

— Ensure easy access to toilets, especially for elderly with mobility issues

— Manage chronic conditions like diabetes & prostate enlargement effectively

— Stay physically active to maintain muscle strength and mobility

FACTCHECK

Urinary incontinence affects over 50 million people in India, with prevalence rates varying between 8–45 per cent in studies, largely underreported due to social stigma. It is twice as common in females, particularly postmenopausal women, and increases with age. Stress incontinence is the most common type (up to 73.8 per cent), with risk factors including vaginal deliveries, obesity, and chronic coughing.