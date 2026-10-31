DoctorSpeak: Understanding the benefits and risks of Menopausal Hormone Therapy

Menopause is a natural biological transition, not a disease. Yet for millions of women, it brings symptoms that disrupt sleep, relationships, work, and quality of life. Menopausal hormone therapy (MHT), earlier known as hormone replacement therapy (HRT), has seen a revival worldwide in 2025-26. What does this renewed interest mean for women considering treatment?

What is menopause

Natural menopause is defined as 12 consecutive months without menstruation, when no other cause explains the absence of periods. In India, menopause commonly occurs in the late forties, at an average age of around 47, although individual and regional variations exist. The preceding transitional phase, perimenopause, may last several years, with irregular periods and fluctuating hormone levels.

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Declining ovarian function affects several organs. Falling estrogen levels alter the brain’s temperature-regulation pathways, causing hot flushes and night sweats. Vaginal and urinary tissues may become thinner and less elastic, resulting in dryness, discomfort and urinary symptoms.

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Bone loss accelerates around menopause, increasing osteoporosis risk. Body fat may shift towards the abdomen, while muscle mass, cholesterol, insulin sensitivity and blood pressure may also change. Not every woman experiences menopause in the same way. Some barely notice it; others struggle for years. In India, fatigue and body aches may be attributed to ageing or household responsibilities, while vaginal and sexual symptoms often remain unspoken because of embarrassment or social taboos. Moreover, not every complaint is hormonal.

The important question is how much a woman is suffering and how her daily life is affected.

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What can MHT achieve

MHT is the most effective treatment for hot flushes and night sweats. It can relieve these symptoms and improve a menopausal woman’s sleep, other symptoms and quality of life. It also prevents bone loss and reduces fracture risk. For vaginal dryness, painful intercourse and certain urinary symptoms, low-dose vaginal estrogen can be particularly effective.

There is growing interest in estrogen’s potential role in increasing healthspan — the number of years lived in good health. However, evidence that MHT extends longevity remains incomplete. It is not a universal anti-ageing treatment and should not routinely be prescribed to prevent heart attacks, dementia or cognitive decline, or to promote weight loss. These benefits remain insufficiently established at the moment.

Who can take it

For healthy women with troublesome menopausal symptoms, the benefit-risk balance is generally most favourable when MHT is started before age 60 or within 10 years of menopause. These are useful clinical principles, not rigid cut-offs that automatically exclude everyone outside them. In India, below the age of 55 and within five years of menopause are considered more appropriate by some experts. Treatment can also be considered during perimenopause, before periods cease completely, when symptoms are troublesome.

For hot flushes and night sweats, oestradiol can be given orally or through patches and gels applied to the skin. Since minimising blood-clot risk is important, transdermal estrogen (skin patch) is preferred because it avoids the first-pass effect of oral estrogen on the liver.

Women with an intact uterus need a progestogen alongside systemic estrogen to protect the uterine lining. Oral micronised progesterone is the preferred option. Sequential treatment, in which the progestogen is taken for part of each month, usually produces a withdrawal bleed. Continuous combined treatment (estrogen plus progesterone throughout) aims to avoid scheduled bleeding, and is generally used later after menopause. Women who have undergone a hysterectomy can use estrogen alone.

Pros and cons

MHT is not a single treatment with a single risk profile. Risks vary with age, formulation, route, duration and individual medical history.

In appropriate cases, especially in younger women, symptom relief can be substantial, with a clearly favourable overall benefit-risk balance, especially with transdermal estrogen and micronised progesterone.

Breast cancer risk also depends on the age, regimen and duration. Combined estrogen-progestogen therapy can increase the risk of breast cancer with longer use in older women (typically over 60), while the risk profile of estrogen-only therapy is favourable in this regard.

Certain hormone-sensitive cancers (breast, uterine/endometrial, ovarian and thyroid cancer), unexplained vaginal bleeding, previous or active blood clots, stroke and significant liver disease may preclude systemic MHT or require specialist assessment.

Before prescribing, clinicians should review symptoms, medical history, breast and gynaecological health, cardiovascular and clotting risks, blood pressure and relevant screening. Mammography is a must. Treatment should be reassessed after about three months and periodically thereafter, often annually once stable.

Beyond fear and hype

Menopause care must move beyond two extremes: treating every woman as hormone-deficient and denying treatment because of fear. MHT is an effective treatment for appropriately selected women, but its benefits and risks change with age and individual circumstances.

The goal is neither to prescribe hormones to everyone nor to withhold them from women who could benefit. It is to help women live these years with comfort, confidence and good health.

— The writer is the Chairman and Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes, Max HealthCare

Menopausal Hormone Therapy (MHT) explained

Estrogen-only MHT: For women post-hysterectomy; oral (estradiol valerate), transdermal patches (erratic availability).

Combined estrogen-progesterone MHT: For women with intact uterus.

Sequential (estradiol throughout, progesterone for 7-14 days): Monthly withdrawal bleed occurs.

Continuous combined MHT (estradiol + progesterone throughout the cycle): Monthly bleeding stops over time.

Tibolone: Synthetic steroid with estrogenic, progestogenic, and androgenic activity; no bleeding in most.

Local (vaginal) estrogen: Only for genitourinary symptoms like dryness, burning, itching in vulva/vagina, discharge, soreness/irritation making sitting, walking, wearing tight clothes uncomfortable, spotting, incontinence, recurrent UTIs, etc.