DoctorSpeak: Why you should have cortisol balance

ARNAV (19) weighed 119 kg. Despite repeated attempts to lose weight through exercise and dieting, he had been experiencing constant weight gain since the last few years. He also faced persistent fatigue, poor sleep and had high blood pressure (BP). His clinical examination revealed a largely ignored condition — cortisol excess.

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Rishabh (5) was severely overweight, had high BP, and a huge swollen belly, despite not eating much. Yet, his extremities were thin, and face was puffy and red. He was suffering from childhood Cushing’s Syndrome, caused by a benign tumour in the pituitary gland, which causes the adrenal glands to produce excess cortisol. Over time, excess cortisol breaks down muscle and bone, leading to noticeable changes in body shape and overall health. Both cases highlight the importance of understanding cortisol, a hormone increasingly at the centre of conversations around stress, burnout, obesity and lifestyle diseases. In Arnav’s case, high cortisol was due to chronic stress, while Rishabh’s levels were high due to Cushing’s Syndrome.

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Factcheck: Clinical data points to a silent crisis of chronic cortisol dysregulation among Indian adults, driven by workplace stress, metabolic syndromes, and the chronic misuse of herbal supplements. Conditions like Cushing’s Syndrome are rare. Clinical studies on IT professionals in Chennai and Hyderabad found a strong correlation between job stress and broken diurnal serum cortisol rhythms. Research also shows that chronic stress and high cortisol severely disrupt oestrogen and progesterone in Indian women, triggering hormonal imbalances, weight gain, and worsening conditions like PCOS. Doctors have also raised alarms about the chronic use of adaptogens like Ashwagandha. Reportedly used to lower stress, its unsupervised or chronic consumption has increasingly resulted in hormonal havoc and suppressed baseline cortisol levels.

Largely misconstrued with urban life stress, high-work pressure, poor sleep and irregular diets, severe and prolonged cortisol can lead to Cushing’s Syndrome — a rare disorder in which a pituitary tumour triggers excessive production of adrenocorticotropic (ACTH) hormone, causing the adrenal glands to release too much cortisol. According to a McKinsey Health Institute survey spanning 30 countries, India reported the highest rates of burnout, with 59 per cent of employees experiencing symptoms, largely at the verge of high cortisol levels and even Cushing’s Syndrome. Constant high levels of cortisol can affect long-term health.

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Understanding cortisol

Cortisol is just not the body’s ‘stress hormone’. Produced by the adrenal glands, it is an essential hormone since it plays a vital role in regulating blood pressure, blood sugar, metabolism, immune function and helps the body to respond to physical and emotional challenges. In a healthy person, cortisol follows a natural circadian rhythm — highest in the morning to help us wake up, and gradually declining through the day before reaching its lowest levels at night. However, the concern begins when this perfectly-tuned circadian rhythm is constantly disturbed.

High-pressure work environments, and fast-paced modern lifestyles have fundamentally changed the way our bodies experience stress. Long working hours, financial pressures, social media overload, competitive workplaces and chronic sleep deprivation keep the body’s stress response activated for prolonged periods leading to disrupted sleep that interferes with the body’s biological or internal clock.

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Symptoms

High cortisol shows up as a rounded, reddish face, a larger belly with noticeably thin arms and legs, weak bones, bruising that appears without much reason, high BP and blood sugar, and steady weight gain. In those with low cortisol, called Addison’s Disease, symptoms include weakness, low BP and low blood sugar, poor appetite, weight loss, and darkening of the skin. It is caused by damage to the adrenal glands, often from infections like tuberculosis or the body’s own immune system.

Effects of too much cortisol

Although chronic psychological stress rarely produces extremely high cortisol levels as seen in Cushing’s Syndrome, its persistent high levels can disrupt normal regulation of cortisol over time, leading to elevated BP, fatigue, poor sleep, abdominal weight gain and continuous craving for calorie-dense foods. Left unchecked, it may increase the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. The inappropriate use of steroid medications is another important but often ignored cause of excessive cortisol exposure. Drugs such as dexamethasone and prednisolone are highly effective when prescribed for conditions like asthma, autoimmune disorders or severe allergies. However, prolonged or unsupervised use can mimic the effects of excessive cortisol, leading to weight gain, diabetes, osteoporosis, muscle weakness and high blood pressure. Patients should never start or discontinue steroid medication without medical advice.

Who is more at risk

High cortisol can affect anyone, from young children to older adults, though women seem to be more at risk.

With increasing awareness about cortisol on social media, many people wonder whether they should get their levels tested. However, routine testing is generally unnecessary for individuals experiencing everyday stress. Cortisol testing is recommended only when symptoms suggest an underlying endocrine disorder. Depending on the report, doctors may advise a morning serum cortisol test, ACTH measurement or specialised hormonal investigations.

Keeping the balance

It is best to achieve healthy cortisol regulation through simple but consistent lifestyle measures. The most important and largely compromised factor is ‘sleep’ which plays an important role in maintaining healthy cortisol levels. Prioritising adequate sleep, regular meal timings and moderate physical activity, practising stress-management techniques such as meditation or yoga, avoiding unnecessary steroid use, limiting excessive caffeine and creating opportunities for recovery during the day all help restore the body’s natural hormonal and circadian rhythm and can keep the cortisol balanced. If you experience unexplained weight gain, high BP, or any change in face or skin, get your cortisol levels checked under expert advice. Left unaddressed, both very high and very low cortisol can turn into medical emergencies, but with timely diagnosis, both conditions can be managed well.

While it is impossible to avoid stress in some situations, being in a constant state of stress should be closely watched. Recognising persistent symptoms early and addressing both lifestyle factors and underlying medical conditions can go a long way in preventing chronic stress from quietly progressing into chronic disease.

— The writer is Director, Endocrinology, Fortis, Mohali