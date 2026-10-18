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Home / Health / FSSAI asks food business operators to ensure temperature-controlled transport for all perishables

FSSAI asks food business operators to ensure temperature-controlled transport for all perishables

The food regulator has also asked state food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance, take action if rules and regulations are not followed

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New Delhi, Updated At : 03:22 PM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Food regulator FSSAI has asked food business operators (FBOs) to transport perishable items under controlled-temperature conditions across the supply chain to safeguard public health.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has also asked state food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance and take action if rules and regulations are not followed.

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In a social media post on Sunday, FSSAI said it has issued an advisory on “handling, storage, and transportation of perishable foods like khoa, paneer, meat, and fish under controlled temperature conditions throughout the supply chain”.

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FBOs must ensure strict adherence to hygiene and temperature standards, it added.

FSSAI mentioned that it has specified hygienic and sanitary requirements for FBOs under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

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“It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that perishable food commodities such as khoya, paneer, meat, fish, etc., are at times not handled, stored or transported under appropriate temperature conditions,” the advisory said.

Because of their perishable nature, the regulator said, these food items are highly susceptible to microbial growth and spoilage if not maintained under appropriate temperature conditions.

As per conditions laid under licenses, FBOs are required to maintain the prescribed temperature throughout the supply chain, from procurement/sourcing to delivery to the end consumer.

“Subjecting these food products to temperature abuse may adversely affect food safety and public health and constitutes non-compliance with the hygiene and sanitary requirements,” the advisory said.

Therefore, FSSAI has directed all FBOs engaged in the manufacture, packing, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of the perishable food commodities to ensure strict compliance with rules.

The regulator has asked them to transport only in clean, covered, and hygienic vehicles or conveyances suitable for food transportation.

Maintain the prescribed temperature conditions throughout storage and transportation, it advised.

FBOs have been told to use only food-grade packaging and suitable secondary packaging materials.

“Protect the product from dust, moisture, pests, physical damage and cross- contamination during storage, loading, unloading and transportation,” FSSAI told FBOs.

Further, FBOs need to maintain appropriate records and traceability of consignments and produce invoices or other relevant documents.

The regulator has also advised the commissioners of food safety at the state level, Indian Railways and Regional Directors of FSSAI to direct the concerned licensing authorities and food safety officers to maintain strict vigilance during inspections and transportation checks to ensure compliance with the law.

In case of non-compliance, they can initiate appropriate action, including seizure and destruction of the food items.

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