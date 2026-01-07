DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Health / Genetic study in mice maps pathway linked to neurodevelopmental defects in offspring 

Genetic study in mice maps pathway linked to neurodevelopmental defects in offspring 

The study maps the location of gene relevant to neurodevelopment of the developing brain

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
Advertisement

Stress during pregnancy such as gut changes or a trigger of the immune system can impact the brain health of the foetus, potentially paving way for neurodevelopmental abnormalities to develop, according to a new genetic study in mice.

Advertisement

In a paper published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, researchers have mapped how stress events during pregnancy can affect the neuroimmune landscape of the developing foetal brain using spatial transcriptomics—they help reveal which genes of a tissue were active and where.

Advertisement

“Our study establishes a detailed spatial transcriptomic resource of immune gene networks during a critical window of embryonic brain development,” lead researcher Brian Kalish, a physician in the division of newborn medicine at US’ Boston Children’s Hospital, said.

Advertisement

The study mapped the location of gene relevant to the neurodevelopment of the developing brain.

The researchers also discovered notable sex-specific responses in the foetus, such as a vulnerability for a specific immune pathway in the male brain, that could be a potential target for early intervention.

Advertisement

“Unlike previous atlases focused on the adult brain, our dataset captures dynamic immune signalling interactions at a stage when the brain is highly vulnerable,” Kalish said.

Further, the team also proposed a specific pathway in the immune system—known as the ‘CXCL12/CXCR7’ signalling pathway—important for neural stem cells to incorrectly develop as neurons, potentially resulting in structural or functional defects.

“As a neonatologist, this work adds to our understanding early-life environmental factors that may impact neurodevelopmental potential and lends insights for potential interventions,” Kalish said.

The authors “determined how embryonic neuroimmune landscape was altered after maternal immune activation and maternal microbiome depletion.”

“This resource underscores how the maternal environment programs precise regulation of immune molecules in developing brain, highlighting sex-specific vulnerability,” they said.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts