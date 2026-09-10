Get elderly back on feet fast after a hip fracture

A medical proverb from the 1970 edition of the classic textbook Watson-Jones: Fractures and Joint Injuries once captured a grim reality: “We come to the world under the brim of the pelvis and go out through the neck of the femur.” For decades, a broken hip in elderly was often a terminal event, sentencing patients to a bedridden existence that led to fatal complications. Today, thanks to modern surgical and anaesthesia advancements, a broken hip is no longer a death sentence, but a hurdle that can be successfully overcome.

Why it is the weak link

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The hip is a ball-and-socket joint. Think of your thigh bone (the femur) as a pillar. At the very top, this bone turns sharply inward, forming a short, angled bridge. This bridge is the neck of the femur, which connects the long thigh bone to the smooth, round ball sitting inside your hip socket.

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Because this neck is an angled bridge, it absorbs massive stress every time we walk, run, or stand. As we age, our bones naturally weaken due to osteoporosis (brittle bones), a condition that strikes women earlier and more severely. When bones become fragile, the hip becomes a major weak spot. It takes very little force, sometimes just a minor trip or even a slip from a chair at home, to snap this narrow bridge.

Dangers of being bed-ridden

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The moment an older adult suffers a hip fracture, they experience severe, intolerable pain and become instantly bedridden. The true danger of a hip fracture isn't just the broken bone; it is the immobility. If an elderly patient remains bedridden for even a few days, there is the dangerous domino effect of resulting complications, including bed sores, urinary tract infections, kidney disease, and hypostatic pneumonia. Untreated, the fatality rate is nearly hundred per cent.

Many families fear surgery because high blood pressure, diabetes, or heart ailments affect most of the elderly in India. However, modern medical guidelines recommend something totally opposite: the more medical issues a patient has, the more urgent the surgery becomes. Getting patients back on their feet immediately is vital to keep their heart, lungs, and kidneys functioning properly.

Fracture points and treatment

Treatment depends entirely on where the break occurs, as illustrated by two remarkable recoveries:

Inside the joint: The section of the neck closest to the ball sits inside a protective capsule. Because this area has a very poor blood supply, the bone has almost zero potential to heal on its own. For these injuries, doctors perform a hip replacement, either replacing just the ball (hemiarthroplasty) or both the ball and socket.

A 95-year-old retired IPS officer and avid golfer suffered this type of fracture after a minor fall. He underwent a hemiarthroplasty. Because a replacement doesn't require waiting for bone healing, he was out of bed the very next day. Within three months, he was completely back to his active lifestyle.

Outside the joint: The area just below the (trochanteric region) neck has an excellent blood supply and a high potential to heal. For these fractures, surgeons use metallic nails, plates, and screws to fix the bone fragments back together.

An 87-year-old man from Sirsa suffered a trochanteric fracture and underwent fixation surgery. He was safely moved to a wheelchair the next day and began using a walker. While the bone took three months to fully knit back together, he also successfully returned to his pre-injury activities.

Prevention

As India's elderly population grows, hip fractures have emerged as a major public health problem. However, these are highly preventable through a few proactive lifestyle changes:

n Bone screenings: Undergo periodic DEXA scans to check bone density and seek medical treatment for osteoporosis, if needed.

n Nutrition & strength: Ensure an adequate intake of protein and calcium, paired with daily physical activities like walking, cycling, or yoga.

n Vitamin D: Maintain healthy Vitamin D levels through supplements or by exposing 30 per cent of bare skin to direct sunlight for 30 minutes daily.

— The writer is Chairman and HoD, Orthopaedics, Paras Hospital, Panchkula