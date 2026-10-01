Get health check-up for both partners before planning baby in mid-30s

I am planning my first pregnancy. Please guide about how to prepare my body. Are there any health checks, vaccinations, supplements, and lifestyle changes, especially for someone in mid-thirties, that can improve chances of a healthy pregnancy? — Reema Mahajan (35), Gurugram

Before planning pregnancy in mid-thirties, both partners should visit a gynaecologist for preconception counselling. They should get assessed for BMI, BP, thyroid, diabetes, any medications, and avoid smoking, alcohol and recreational drugs. You should start 400-800 mcg folic acid daily, and both partners should eat balanced diet, exercise moderately, and get adequate sleep. Get your husband’s semen analysis done, as oligospermia (low sperm count) is common. Ensure vaccinations for rubella, varicella, hepatitis B are have been received. Discuss age-related fertility risks and aneuploidy screening options together. Dr Seema Sharma, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology,

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Cloudnine Hospital, Chandigarh

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I had Contoura lasik surgery in 2022. Even after four years, I still have dry eyes every night. Doctor said it is common in refractive surgeries. Is there a permanent solution or cure so as to get rid of the daily drops? I also experience unusual irritation even with minor light at night. I can't sleep. This wasn't the case before. Please guide. — Nishant Sehgal (27), Ludhiana

Dry eyes and night glare four years after Contoura lasik could be due to meibomian gland (oil glands along the eyelids' rim) dysfunction, not surgical failure. A tear breakup time test and Schirmer’s test will confirm this. Twice-daily warm compresses and lid clean-up can restore gland function over weeks. Preservative-free drops are necessary in short-term, but using punctal plugs or LipiFlow often cuts dependency sharply. Add walnuts, flaxseed and fish to your diet for omega-3 support. There’s no permanent cure, but proper management brings real, lasting relief.

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Dr Parveen Rani, Associate Consultant, Ophthalmology, Fortis Ludhiana

I have been married for 11 years. For the past 2-3 years, my husband and I barely talk without arguing, usually over housework, the children’s studies. Because of the silence between us, I feel emotionally alone even though we live under the same roof. How can I handle this without it affecting my children? — Sunita Khanna (42), Noida

Protect your children by keeping arguments away from them. Parental tension causes childhood anxiety, leading to school struggles, sleep issues, and constant worry. Keep their routines stable. Keep a list and track chores to reduce ambiguity leading to fights. Break the heavy silence with warm chat during evening tea. You can opt for marriage counselling as it can provide a safe, neutral space to heal years of deep resentment, rebuild proper communication, and bring peace back to your family. Ashita Mahendru, Clinical Psychologist, Mind Healing Clinic, Naraina, New Delhi