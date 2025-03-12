DT
Good parenting helps, but has limits under major deprivation: Study

Good parenting helps, but has limits under major deprivation: Study

ANI
Updated At : 02:51 AM Mar 12, 2025 IST
Missouri [US], March 12 (ANI): Good parenting can make a huge difference as newborns learn to communicate and process information. An increasing amount of early childhood development research has indicated that parent training is a worthwhile investment in improving childhood outcomes.

However, there may be a limit to how much skillful parenting may boost a newborn's language and cognitive skills, particularly if the family is experiencing substantial deprivation.

Researchers at Washington University in St. Louis wanted to see how "prenatal social disadvantage," a newborn's brain volumes and parenting factor into cognitive and language abilities. Prenatal social disadvantage refers to not having the resources to meet a family's basic needs. To do this, they recruited from obstetric clinics in St. Louis to find pregnant people from a broad variety of backgrounds.

They followed up with approximately 200 new mothers and their newborns at ages 1 and 2 to conduct parenting observations along with language and cognition assessments. What they found was that prenatal social disadvantage is associated with lower cognition and language scores and that supportive parenting behaviors could improve those indicators -- but only up to a point.

The research, published in the Journal of Pediatrics, can help inform how to improve the effectiveness of prenatal and early childhood interventions.

Researcher Deanna Barch describes "social disadvantage" as a spectrum of how much a family's financial needs are being met. Barch is vice dean of research and a professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences and the Gregory B. Couch Professor of Psychiatry at the School of Medicine.

If someone has basic needs covered such as stable access to housing, food and insurance, "then parenting can make a difference," Barch said. "But if basic needs are not met, that's probably what is constraining cognition, and parenting doesn't have the opportunity to have the positive influence."

Supportive parenting may not be able overcome the "hit" that deprivation causes to a newborn's brain development. The research can be helpful in developing social programs that invest in prenatal care and parent training.

First author Shelby Leverett, a PhD student in neuroscience at WashU Medicine, explained they were initially surprised by the results because much of the scientific literature shows that parenting skills can be an effective intervention target, but the majority of those findings may be based on a narrower, more advantaged, sampling of the "social disadvantage" spectrum.

"It's really important that we aim to support families so we can eliminate disadvantage and kids have a chance to develop optimally," Leverett said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

