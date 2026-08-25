DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Health / H1N1 rise: Children, elderly people at most risk, warn doctors

H1N1 rise: Children, elderly people at most risk, warn doctors

Doctors have cautioned against self-medication, particularly with antibiotics without medical advice, as well as against delay

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:39 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

As H1N1 cases rise in the national capital, doctors and health experts have pointed out that children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses are the most vulnerable to severe infection.

Advertisement

Delhi has recorded over 2,300 Influenza-A cases this year, including more than 1,777 H1N1 cases till Friday, with 114 H1N1 cases reported on Thursday alone, according to health department data.

Advertisement

"The rise in H1N1 cases has brought preventive vaccination back into the conversation," said Dr Bharat Gopal, senior director, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta Mediclinic, Defence Colony and Medanta-The Medicity.

Advertisement

More people have been enquiring about seasonal influenza vaccination, particularly high-risk individuals and families with children or elderly members, he said.

Dr Bibhu Anand, physician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "The swine flu test is easily available in almost all hospitals and diagnostic centres."

Advertisement

Testing at private hospitals generally costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000, while a full respiratory BioFire panel can cost between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000.

In government hospitals, the cost is "almost negligible," he said.

Dr Anand also said that multiplex PCR testing can be done only at restricted laboratories and the decision to test should be based on the patient's symptoms, clinical presentation and the treating physician's assessment.

The increase in cases is being reflected in the number of patients seeking medical consultation at hospitals across Delhi-NCR.

The latest figures show a sharp year-on-year rise in H1N1 infections. Delhi recorded 1,777 cases till August 20, against 229 during the corresponding period last year, representing an increase of more than six times, Dr Gopal said.

Commonly reported symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, chills, fatigue, runny nose and nasal congestion. Some patients, particularly children, may also experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea.

Doctors said most patients with uncomplicated influenza can be treated on an outpatient basis and do not require hospitalisation. Admission is generally considered when patients develop pneumonia, breathing difficulties, reduced oxygen saturation, persistent high fever or worsening of an existing medical condition.

"We are seeing both patterns. Many patients are seeking medical advice early because of increased awareness about H1N1, while some continue to delay consultation and arrive only when symptoms become persistent or severe," Dr Gopal said.

Dr Ali Sher said that while increased awareness has prompted many patients to seek medical advice at an early stage, some continue to delay consultation and resort to self-treatment until their condition worsens.

Some patients continue to mistake fever, cough and lethargy for a routine viral illness, said Dr Gopal.

Doctors have cautioned against self-medication, particularly with antibiotics without medical advice, as well as against delay, as influenza can progress to pneumonia and other respiratory complications in high-risk patients.

People must seek medical attention if they feel severe breathlessness, persistent chest pain, oxygen saturation below 94 per cent, confusion, bluish lips or fingertips, or fever that returns after initially improving, they said.

Doctors also recommended maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing masks in crowded places, avoiding close contact with infected people and staying home or isolating when unwell.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts