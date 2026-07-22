Haryana approves Rs 35-lakh bionic limbs for Panipat child who lost limbs in electrocution

The Haryana Government has approved advanced bionic limbs worth approximately Rs 35 lakh for a child from Panipat who lost both arms and one leg in an electrocution incident.

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The state-of-the-art prosthetic limbs are expected to significantly improve the child’s mobility, independence and quality of life, enabling him to perform everyday activities with greater confidence and dignity.

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The decision was approved during the 40th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited (HMSCL), chaired by Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare.

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The Board also approved several proposals aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced medical technology in government health institutions across Haryana.

Among the key decisions, the Board approved the procurement of a 3D Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) X-ray machine worth around Rs 82 lakh for the Centre of Excellence at the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS), Rohtak.

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The advanced imaging system will enable accurate diagnosis of complex dental and jaw disorders, facilitating better treatment planning and improved patient outcomes.

The Board also approved the procurement of 30 microcentrifuge machines worth approximately Rs 20 lakh for government health facilities across Haryana. These machines will enable faster and more accurate processing of blood and other clinical samples, leading to quicker diagnosis and timely initiation of treatment.

To further strengthen the state’s preparedness against dengue, the Board approved the procurement of 2,500 Dengue NS1 diagnostic kits worth around Rs 47 lakh for deployment across Haryana.

The kits will help in the early detection of dengue infections, supporting prompt treatment and more effective disease surveillance during the monsoon season.

Several other agenda items were also discussed and approved during the meeting.