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Home / Health / Haryana State Pollution Control Board finds sealed crusher running, FIR registered

Haryana State Pollution Control Board finds sealed crusher running, FIR registered

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:21 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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The police have registered an FIR against the operators of a stone crusher-screening plant after officials of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) allegedly found the unit operating despite being sealed.

The case was registered at Chhachhrauli police station on the complaint of Vibham Nayak, Assistant Environment Engineer (AEE), HSPCB, Yamunanagar, against the operators of Deep Stone Crusher and Screening Plant.

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According to information, the HSPCB had earlier sealed the plant, located in Mohideenpur village, after it was allegedly found to be non-compliant with environmental norms.

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“The said stone crusher and screening plant was sealed as it was found violating a number of norms, including failure to provide proof of a minimum 30-day CCTV data storage facility, absence of details such as plant capacity and consent to operate on display boards, lack of metalled roads within the premises, and the non-existence of a green belt comprising two to three rows of tall trees around the crusher's periphery,” said AEE Vibham Nayak.

He alleged that the operators later broke the seal and resumed operations illegally.

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“Our department had sealed Deep Stone Crusher and Screening Plant several months ago. However, during an inspection, the seal was found broken and the plant was operating illegally. Following directions from HSPCB Regional Officer, Yamunanagar, Pradeep Singh, an FIR has now been registered against the operators of the stone crusher and screening plant,” Nayak said.

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