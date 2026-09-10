Health capsules

Healthy habits check serious issues in prediabetes

A study, published in JAMA, shows that healthy habits help people with prediabetes lower their risk of developing multiple chronic health issues as they age. The study tracked over 1,100 older adults for 21 years. Participants in the lifestyle intervention group reduced their incidence of heart disease and high blood pressure compared to those getting a placebo. The intervention targeted at least 7 per cent weight loss in the first six months, with maintenance through sustainable diet changes and at least 150 minutes per week of moderate physical activity. The study also found that metformin does not provide the same preventative benefits against accumulating chronic issues.

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Natural fruit wash removes 96 pc pesticide residue

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UNIVERSITY of British Columbia researchers have developed a natural, biodegradable wash that removed up to 96 per cent of pesticide residue from fruit and slowed browning and moisture loss. The wash is made from starch nanoparticles, tannic acid, and iron. When fruits were immersed, the wash removed more than 85 per cent of fungicide thiabendazole on apple surfaces, compared with 48 per cent for tap water, 65 per cent for baking soda and 61 per cent for native starch. It also removed 93 per cent of pesticide acetamiprid residues and 89 per cent of pesticide imidacloprid from apple surfaces. The study focused only on residue on the fruit surface. Treated fruits also stayed fresh for longer, losing less weight than the untreated ones. Untreated grapes lost 45 per cent of their weight over 15 days while treated grapes lost 21 per cent. Fresh-cut apples also lost less weight over 48 hours, dropping from 17 per cent in untreated samples to 9 per cent.

Mediterranean diet protects brain health in elderly

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Acontinuous intake of Mediterranean diet (MedDiet), which includes eating more vegetables, fruits, whole grains, beans, nuts, and healthy fats, a moderate amount of fish, poultry and dairy, avoiding red meat, processed foods and refined sugars can check cognitive decline and brain ageing in older populations. Many studies published in PubMed and Frontiers in Nutrition say sustained intake of MedDiet lowered risk of Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) by 25%, decreased risk of Alzheimer’s by 29%, and has slower conversion rates from early-stage MCI to full dementia. It also strengthens episodic memory and working memory. The diet optimises blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity, protecting the delicate blood vessels that supply oxygen to the brain. Rich in antioxidants, polyphenols, and omega-3 fatty acids, the diet lowers systemic inflammation and mitochondrial oxidative stress, which is responsible for accelerated brain ageing.